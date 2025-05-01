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Aldehyde A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as a key reactant in hemiacetal formation. Ketone A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons, acting as a reactant in hemiketal and hemiacetal formation. Alcohol A compound containing a hydroxyl group, which reacts with carbonyl compounds to produce hemiacetals or hemiketals. Hemiacetal A structure where a former carbonyl carbon is bonded to both a hydroxyl and an alkoxy group, often formed from aldehydes. Hemiketal A structure similar to a hemiacetal but derived from a ketone, featuring a carbon bonded to a hydroxyl and an alkoxy group. Acyclic Hemiacetal A non-ring structure formed from an aldehyde and alcohol, typically unstable and favoring reversion to reactants. Cyclic Hemiacetal A stable ring structure, usually five or six-membered, formed by an intramolecular reaction within a single molecule. Intramolecular Reaction A process where reactive groups within the same molecule interact, often leading to ring formation in cyclic hemiacetals. Carbonyl Carbon A central atom in aldehydes and ketones, initially double-bonded to oxygen, which becomes a key site in hemiacetal formation. Hydroxyl Group An -OH functional group that attaches to the carbonyl carbon during hemiacetal or hemiketal formation. Alkoxy Group An -OR group, originating from alcohol, that bonds to the carbonyl carbon in hemiacetals and hemiketals. Ring Structure A closed molecular arrangement, often five or six atoms, that enhances the stability of cyclic hemiacetals. Stability A property indicating the tendency of cyclic hemiacetals to persist over their acyclic counterparts due to ring formation. Equilibrium A state in chemical reactions where the formation and breakdown of hemiacetals balance, influenced by structural stability. Reaction Arrow A diagrammatic symbol indicating the favored direction of a chemical process, with larger arrows showing preferred product formation.
Cyclic Hemiacetals definitions
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