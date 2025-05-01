Aldehyde A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as a key reactant in hemiacetal formation.

Ketone A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons, acting as a reactant in hemiketal and hemiacetal formation.

Alcohol A compound containing a hydroxyl group, which reacts with carbonyl compounds to produce hemiacetals or hemiketals.

Hemiacetal A structure where a former carbonyl carbon is bonded to both a hydroxyl and an alkoxy group, often formed from aldehydes.

Hemiketal A structure similar to a hemiacetal but derived from a ketone, featuring a carbon bonded to a hydroxyl and an alkoxy group.

Acyclic Hemiacetal A non-ring structure formed from an aldehyde and alcohol, typically unstable and favoring reversion to reactants.