What is formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one mole of alcohol? A hemiacetal or hemiketal is formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one mole of alcohol.

Why are acyclic hemiacetals considered unstable? Acyclic hemiacetals are unstable because the equilibrium favors the reactants, causing them to revert back to the original aldehyde and alcohol.

What structural feature defines a hemiacetal? A hemiacetal has a carbon that was once a carbonyl carbon, now bonded to an OH group and an OR group.

How do reaction arrows indicate the stability of acyclic hemiacetals? In diagrams, a small arrow points toward the product and a larger arrow points back to the reactants, showing the reaction favors the reactants.

What is the main difference between acyclic and cyclic hemiacetals? Cyclic hemiacetals are more stable due to intramolecular reactions, while acyclic hemiacetals are unstable and revert to reactants.

What type of reaction produces cyclic hemiacetals? Cyclic hemiacetals are produced by intramolecular reactions, where the aldehyde or ketone and alcohol are within the same molecule.