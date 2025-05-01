Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons definitions
Terms in this set (12)
Atom
Smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by shells that can contain electrons.
Shell
Energy level around a nucleus where electrons are found, each with a specific capacity.
Electron
Negatively charged subatomic particle occupying shells around the nucleus.
Maximum Number
Highest possible quantity of electrons that a shell can accommodate, determined by a mathematical formula.
Shell Number
Value represented by n, indicating the position of a shell relative to the nucleus.
2n2 Formula
Mathematical expression used to calculate the electron capacity of a shell based on its number.
First Shell
Innermost energy level, closest to the nucleus, with a maximum electron capacity of 2.
Second Shell
Energy level immediately outside the first, capable of holding up to 8 electrons.
Energy Level
Discrete region around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, synonymous with shell.
Nucleus
Central core of an atom, around which shells containing electrons are arranged.
Capacity
Total number of electrons a shell can contain, determined by its shell number.
n Value
Integer representing the specific shell, used in calculations for electron arrangement.