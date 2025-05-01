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Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons definitions

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  • Atom

    Smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by shells that can contain electrons.

  • Shell

    Energy level around a nucleus where electrons are found, each with a specific capacity.

  • Electron

    Negatively charged subatomic particle occupying shells around the nucleus.

  • Maximum Number

    Highest possible quantity of electrons that a shell can accommodate, determined by a mathematical formula.

  • Shell Number

    Value represented by n, indicating the position of a shell relative to the nucleus.

  • 2n2 Formula

    Mathematical expression used to calculate the electron capacity of a shell based on its number.

  • First Shell

    Innermost energy level, closest to the nucleus, with a maximum electron capacity of 2.

  • Second Shell

    Energy level immediately outside the first, capable of holding up to 8 electrons.

  • Energy Level

    Discrete region around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, synonymous with shell.

  • Nucleus

    Central core of an atom, around which shells containing electrons are arranged.

  • Capacity

    Total number of electrons a shell can contain, determined by its shell number.

  • n Value

    Integer representing the specific shell, used in calculations for electron arrangement.