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Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons quiz

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  • What is the formula used to calculate the maximum number of electrons in an atom's shell?
    The formula is 2 * n^2, where n is the shell number.
  • How many electrons can the first shell (n=1) hold?
    The first shell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • How many electrons can the second shell (n=2) hold?
    The second shell can hold a maximum of 8 electrons.
  • What does 'n' represent in the formula 2 * n^2?
    'n' represents the shell number.
  • If only the shell number is given, how do you find the maximum number of electrons?
    Use the formula 2 * n^2 to calculate the maximum number of electrons.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons in the third shell (n=3)?
    The third shell can hold a maximum of 18 electrons (2 * 3^2 = 18).
  • Why is the formula 2 * n^2 important in electronic structure?
    It helps determine how many electrons each shell can hold in an atom.
  • What is the result of 2 * 4^2 for the fourth shell?
    The fourth shell can hold a maximum of 32 electrons (2 * 16 = 32).
  • How do you calculate the maximum electrons for n=5?
    Plug n=5 into the formula: 2 * 5^2 = 50 electrons.
  • What happens if you are only given the shell number n?
    You use 2 * n^2 to find the maximum number of electrons for that shell.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons in the fifth shell?
    The fifth shell can hold a maximum of 50 electrons.
  • How many electrons can the sixth shell (n=6) hold?
    The sixth shell can hold a maximum of 72 electrons (2 * 6^2 = 72).
  • What is the maximum number of electrons in the seventh shell (n=7)?
    The seventh shell can hold a maximum of 98 electrons (2 * 7^2 = 98).
  • What is the significance of the number 2 in the formula 2 * n^2?
    The number 2 accounts for the two possible spin states of each electron orbital.
  • If n=1, what is the calculation for maximum electrons?
    2 * 1^2 = 2, so the first shell holds 2 electrons.