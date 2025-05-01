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What is the formula used to calculate the maximum number of electrons in an atom's shell? The formula is 2 * n^2, where n is the shell number. How many electrons can the first shell (n=1) hold? The first shell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. How many electrons can the second shell (n=2) hold? The second shell can hold a maximum of 8 electrons. What does 'n' represent in the formula 2 * n^2? 'n' represents the shell number. If only the shell number is given, how do you find the maximum number of electrons? Use the formula 2 * n^2 to calculate the maximum number of electrons. What is the maximum number of electrons in the third shell (n=3)? The third shell can hold a maximum of 18 electrons (2 * 3^2 = 18). Why is the formula 2 * n^2 important in electronic structure? It helps determine how many electrons each shell can hold in an atom. What is the result of 2 * 4^2 for the fourth shell? The fourth shell can hold a maximum of 32 electrons (2 * 16 = 32). How do you calculate the maximum electrons for n=5? Plug n=5 into the formula: 2 * 5^2 = 50 electrons. What happens if you are only given the shell number n? You use 2 * n^2 to find the maximum number of electrons for that shell. What is the maximum number of electrons in the fifth shell? The fifth shell can hold a maximum of 50 electrons. How many electrons can the sixth shell (n=6) hold? The sixth shell can hold a maximum of 72 electrons (2 * 6^2 = 72). What is the maximum number of electrons in the seventh shell (n=7)? The seventh shell can hold a maximum of 98 electrons (2 * 7^2 = 98). What is the significance of the number 2 in the formula 2 * n^2? The number 2 accounts for the two possible spin states of each electron orbital. If n=1, what is the calculation for maximum electrons? 2 * 1^2 = 2, so the first shell holds 2 electrons.
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons quiz
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