What is the formula used to calculate the maximum number of electrons in an atom's shell? The formula is 2 * n^2, where n is the shell number.

How many electrons can the first shell (n=1) hold? The first shell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How many electrons can the second shell (n=2) hold? The second shell can hold a maximum of 8 electrons.

What does 'n' represent in the formula 2 * n^2? 'n' represents the shell number.

If only the shell number is given, how do you find the maximum number of electrons? Use the formula 2 * n^2 to calculate the maximum number of electrons.

What is the maximum number of electrons in the third shell (n=3)? The third shell can hold a maximum of 18 electrons (2 * 3^2 = 18).