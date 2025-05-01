Subshell A division within an electron shell, labeled s, p, d, or f, each associated with a specific set of orbital shapes and orientations.

Orbital A region within a subshell where up to two electrons are most likely to be found, defined by a shell number and subshell letter.

s Subshell A subshell containing one spherical orbital, representing the simplest shape and orientation for electron occupancy.

p Subshell A subshell containing three orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse, oriented along the x, y, and z axes.

d Subshell A subshell containing five orbitals, four with four-leaf clover shapes and one resembling a dumbbell with a ring.

f Subshell A subshell containing seven orbitals, each with complex shapes not required for this course.