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Electronic Structure: Orbitals definitions

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  • Subshell
    A division within an electron shell, labeled s, p, d, or f, each associated with a specific set of orbital shapes and orientations.
  • Orbital
    A region within a subshell where up to two electrons are most likely to be found, defined by a shell number and subshell letter.
  • s Subshell
    A subshell containing one spherical orbital, representing the simplest shape and orientation for electron occupancy.
  • p Subshell
    A subshell containing three orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse, oriented along the x, y, and z axes.
  • d Subshell
    A subshell containing five orbitals, four with four-leaf clover shapes and one resembling a dumbbell with a ring.
  • f Subshell
    A subshell containing seven orbitals, each with complex shapes not required for this course.
  • px Orbital
    A p subshell orbital oriented along the x-axis in three-dimensional space.
  • py Orbital
    A p subshell orbital oriented along the y-axis in three-dimensional space.
  • pz Orbital
    A p subshell orbital oriented along the z-axis in three-dimensional space.
  • Shell Number
    A numerical label indicating the main energy level of an electron, combined with a subshell letter to specify an orbital.
  • Orbital Shape
    The geometric form associated with an orbital, such as sphere, dumbbell, or four-leaf clover, determined by the subshell.
  • Orientation
    The spatial direction of an orbital's shape, such as alignment along the x, y, or z axes.
  • dxy Orbital
    A d subshell orbital with a four-leaf clover shape, oriented between the x and y axes.
  • Electron Shell
    A principal energy level containing one or more subshells, each with its own set of orbitals.