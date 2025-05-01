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Subshell A division within an electron shell, labeled s, p, d, or f, each associated with a specific set of orbital shapes and orientations. Orbital A region within a subshell where up to two electrons are most likely to be found, defined by a shell number and subshell letter. s Subshell A subshell containing one spherical orbital, representing the simplest shape and orientation for electron occupancy. p Subshell A subshell containing three orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse, oriented along the x, y, and z axes. d Subshell A subshell containing five orbitals, four with four-leaf clover shapes and one resembling a dumbbell with a ring. f Subshell A subshell containing seven orbitals, each with complex shapes not required for this course. px Orbital A p subshell orbital oriented along the x-axis in three-dimensional space. py Orbital A p subshell orbital oriented along the y-axis in three-dimensional space. pz Orbital A p subshell orbital oriented along the z-axis in three-dimensional space. Shell Number A numerical label indicating the main energy level of an electron, combined with a subshell letter to specify an orbital. Orbital Shape The geometric form associated with an orbital, such as sphere, dumbbell, or four-leaf clover, determined by the subshell. Orientation The spatial direction of an orbital's shape, such as alignment along the x, y, or z axes. dxy Orbital A d subshell orbital with a four-leaf clover shape, oriented between the x and y axes. Electron Shell A principal energy level containing one or more subshells, each with its own set of orbitals.
Electronic Structure: Orbitals definitions
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Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
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