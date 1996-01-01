Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Electronic Structure: Orbitals

Orbital gives the orientation of electrons in a set of orbitals.

Electronic Structure:Orbitals

Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 1

2m
Electronic Structure: Orbitals Example 1

53s
Which of the following orbitals possesses the most orbital shapes?

Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 2

38s
Electronic Structure: Orbitals Example 2

45s
Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 3

2m
Which of the following statements is false?

a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.

b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.

c) The second shell of an atom possesses d orbitals.

d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.

e) The first energy level contains only s orbitals.

