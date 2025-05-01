Shell A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus, associated with specific energy and size, designated by a whole number.

Nucleus The central part of an atom around which electrons are organized into shells.

Potential Energy The energy related to the position of electrons within shells around the nucleus.

Atomic Orbital A region within a shell where electrons are likely to be found, with size and energy increasing as shell number increases.

Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, directly corresponding to a shell number in atoms.

Periodic Table A dynamic arrangement of elements in rows and columns, reflecting atomic structure and shell organization.