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Electronic Structure: Shells definitions

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  • Shell
    A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus, associated with specific energy and size, designated by a whole number.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom around which electrons are organized into shells.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy related to the position of electrons within shells around the nucleus.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A region within a shell where electrons are likely to be found, with size and energy increasing as shell number increases.
  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table, directly corresponding to a shell number in atoms.
  • Periodic Table
    A dynamic arrangement of elements in rows and columns, reflecting atomic structure and shell organization.
  • Element
    A substance represented in the periodic table, each with a unique atomic structure and shell configuration.
  • Integer
    A whole number value, required for shell numbering, starting from 1 and extending without upper limit.
  • Energy Level
    A quantized state associated with a shell, indicating the relative energy of electrons in that shell.
  • Row
    A sequence in the periodic table, each one matching a specific shell number in atomic structure.
  • Imagination
    A human trait that, along with technology, drives the discovery and creation of new elements and shells.
  • Ingenuity
    Human creativity and resourcefulness enabling the expansion of the periodic table and atomic shells.
  • Limitation
    A constraint on shell numbers, defined only by the requirement to use whole numbers and current technological capabilities.