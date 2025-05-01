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Shell A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus, associated with specific energy and size, designated by a whole number. Nucleus The central part of an atom around which electrons are organized into shells. Potential Energy The energy related to the position of electrons within shells around the nucleus. Atomic Orbital A region within a shell where electrons are likely to be found, with size and energy increasing as shell number increases. Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, directly corresponding to a shell number in atoms. Periodic Table A dynamic arrangement of elements in rows and columns, reflecting atomic structure and shell organization. Element A substance represented in the periodic table, each with a unique atomic structure and shell configuration. Integer A whole number value, required for shell numbering, starting from 1 and extending without upper limit. Energy Level A quantized state associated with a shell, indicating the relative energy of electrons in that shell. Row A sequence in the periodic table, each one matching a specific shell number in atomic structure. Imagination A human trait that, along with technology, drives the discovery and creation of new elements and shells. Ingenuity Human creativity and resourcefulness enabling the expansion of the periodic table and atomic shells. Limitation A constraint on shell numbers, defined only by the requirement to use whole numbers and current technological capabilities.
Electronic Structure: Shells definitions
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Electronic Structure: Shells
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Electronic Structure: Subshells
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
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