Electronic Structure Arrangement of electrons in shells, subshells, and orbitals, revealing their positions and spin within an atom.

Shell Principal energy level around the nucleus, indicating the size and energy of electron orbits.

Subshell Region within a shell, labeled s, p, d, or f, where groups of electrons are found and orbital shapes are defined.

Orbital Specific region within a subshell where a particular electron is most likely to be located, with defined orientation.

Electron Negatively charged particle found in orbitals, whose position and spin are central to atomic structure.

Nucleus Central part of an atom around which shells and electrons are arranged.