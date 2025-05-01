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Electronic Structure Arrangement of electrons in shells, subshells, and orbitals, revealing their positions and spin within an atom. Shell Principal energy level around the nucleus, indicating the size and energy of electron orbits. Subshell Region within a shell, labeled s, p, d, or f, where groups of electrons are found and orbital shapes are defined. Orbital Specific region within a subshell where a particular electron is most likely to be located, with defined orientation. Electron Negatively charged particle found in orbitals, whose position and spin are central to atomic structure. Nucleus Central part of an atom around which shells and electrons are arranged. Spin Intrinsic property of electrons, describing their clockwise or counterclockwise rotation within an orbital. s Subshell Type of subshell with a spherical shape, capable of holding up to two electrons. p Subshell Type of subshell with a dumbbell shape, containing three orbitals and holding up to six electrons. d Subshell Type of subshell with more complex shapes, containing five orbitals and holding up to ten electrons. f Subshell Type of subshell with the most complex shapes, containing seven orbitals and holding up to fourteen electrons. Energy Level Quantized state associated with a shell, determining the energy and distance of electrons from the nucleus. Orientation Spatial arrangement of an orbital within a subshell, specifying the direction electrons occupy.
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Electronic Structure
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Electronic Structure: Shells
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
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