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Emission Spectrum A pattern of discrete colored lines produced when light from excited atoms is split into its component wavelengths by a prism. Atom A basic unit of matter containing shells where electrons reside at various energy levels. Shell A region within an atom where electrons can exist, each associated with a specific energy level. Energy Level A quantized state within an atom that an electron can occupy, each with a distinct amount of energy. Electron A negatively charged particle that can move between shells, releasing energy as light when dropping to a lower state. Ground State The lowest energy configuration of an electron within an atom, typically the first shell. Slit A narrow opening used to focus emitted light, allowing closely packed wavelengths to be separated for analysis. Prism A transparent optical element that splits focused light into its component wavelengths, forming distinct spectral lines. Wavelength The distance between consecutive peaks of light waves, determining the color and energy of emitted light. Frequency A measure of how many wave cycles pass a point per second, directly related to the energy of emitted light. Discrete Line A distinct colored mark on the emission spectrum, each corresponding to a specific wavelength of emitted light. Energy A quantifiable property released as light when an electron transitions to a lower shell within an atom.
Emission Spectrum (Simplified) definitions
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Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
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