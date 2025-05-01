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Emission Spectrum (Simplified) definitions

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  • Emission Spectrum
    A pattern of discrete colored lines produced when light from excited atoms is split into its component wavelengths by a prism.
  • Atom
    A basic unit of matter containing shells where electrons reside at various energy levels.
  • Shell
    A region within an atom where electrons can exist, each associated with a specific energy level.
  • Energy Level
    A quantized state within an atom that an electron can occupy, each with a distinct amount of energy.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged particle that can move between shells, releasing energy as light when dropping to a lower state.
  • Ground State
    The lowest energy configuration of an electron within an atom, typically the first shell.
  • Slit
    A narrow opening used to focus emitted light, allowing closely packed wavelengths to be separated for analysis.
  • Prism
    A transparent optical element that splits focused light into its component wavelengths, forming distinct spectral lines.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between consecutive peaks of light waves, determining the color and energy of emitted light.
  • Frequency
    A measure of how many wave cycles pass a point per second, directly related to the energy of emitted light.
  • Discrete Line
    A distinct colored mark on the emission spectrum, each corresponding to a specific wavelength of emitted light.
  • Energy
    A quantifiable property released as light when an electron transitions to a lower shell within an atom.