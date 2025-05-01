Emission Spectrum A pattern of discrete colored lines produced when light from excited atoms is split into its component wavelengths by a prism.

Atom A basic unit of matter containing shells where electrons reside at various energy levels.

Shell A region within an atom where electrons can exist, each associated with a specific energy level.

Energy Level A quantized state within an atom that an electron can occupy, each with a distinct amount of energy.

Electron A negatively charged particle that can move between shells, releasing energy as light when dropping to a lower state.

Ground State The lowest energy configuration of an electron within an atom, typically the first shell.