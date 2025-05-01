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What forms the lines in an emission spectrum? The lines are formed when emitted light from an atom passes through a slit and a prism. What happens to an electron when it emits energy as light? The electron transitions from a higher energy shell to a lower energy shell. What is the purpose of the slit in the emission spectrum experiment? The slit focuses the emitted light and spreads closely packed wavelengths for measurement. How does the prism affect the emitted light in the emission spectrum? The prism splits the light into its component wavelengths, creating discrete lines on the spectrum. What can be determined by measuring the wavelengths in an emission spectrum? By measuring the wavelengths, the energy and frequency of the emitted light can be calculated. How many shells can an atom theoretically have? Atoms can theoretically have an infinite number of shells. What is the ground state of an electron? The ground state is the lowest energy shell an electron can occupy. What happens when an electron drops from a higher shell to a lower shell? It emits energy in the form of light. What is the role of the prism in the emission spectrum setup? The prism transforms the wavelengths into discrete lines that can be measured. Why is a slit used before the prism in the emission spectrum experiment? The slit helps to focus and spread the emitted light for better analysis. What does the emission spectrum allow scientists to measure? It allows scientists to measure the wavelengths of emitted light from atoms. What is emitted when an electron transitions to a lower energy shell? Energy is emitted as light. How are the colored lines in the emission spectrum created? They are created when the prism splits the focused light into its component wavelengths. What information can be calculated from the emission spectrum? The energy and frequency of the emitted light can be calculated from the measured wavelengths. Why are emission spectra important in studying atoms? They help determine the energy levels and properties of electrons in atoms.
Emission Spectrum (Simplified) quiz
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Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
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