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Emission Spectrum (Simplified) quiz

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  • What forms the lines in an emission spectrum?
    The lines are formed when emitted light from an atom passes through a slit and a prism.
  • What happens to an electron when it emits energy as light?
    The electron transitions from a higher energy shell to a lower energy shell.
  • What is the purpose of the slit in the emission spectrum experiment?
    The slit focuses the emitted light and spreads closely packed wavelengths for measurement.
  • How does the prism affect the emitted light in the emission spectrum?
    The prism splits the light into its component wavelengths, creating discrete lines on the spectrum.
  • What can be determined by measuring the wavelengths in an emission spectrum?
    By measuring the wavelengths, the energy and frequency of the emitted light can be calculated.
  • How many shells can an atom theoretically have?
    Atoms can theoretically have an infinite number of shells.
  • What is the ground state of an electron?
    The ground state is the lowest energy shell an electron can occupy.
  • What happens when an electron drops from a higher shell to a lower shell?
    It emits energy in the form of light.
  • What is the role of the prism in the emission spectrum setup?
    The prism transforms the wavelengths into discrete lines that can be measured.
  • Why is a slit used before the prism in the emission spectrum experiment?
    The slit helps to focus and spread the emitted light for better analysis.
  • What does the emission spectrum allow scientists to measure?
    It allows scientists to measure the wavelengths of emitted light from atoms.
  • What is emitted when an electron transitions to a lower energy shell?
    Energy is emitted as light.
  • How are the colored lines in the emission spectrum created?
    They are created when the prism splits the focused light into its component wavelengths.
  • What information can be calculated from the emission spectrum?
    The energy and frequency of the emitted light can be calculated from the measured wavelengths.
  • Why are emission spectra important in studying atoms?
    They help determine the energy levels and properties of electrons in atoms.