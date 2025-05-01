What forms the lines in an emission spectrum? The lines are formed when emitted light from an atom passes through a slit and a prism.

What happens to an electron when it emits energy as light? The electron transitions from a higher energy shell to a lower energy shell.

What is the purpose of the slit in the emission spectrum experiment? The slit focuses the emitted light and spreads closely packed wavelengths for measurement.

How does the prism affect the emitted light in the emission spectrum? The prism splits the light into its component wavelengths, creating discrete lines on the spectrum.

What can be determined by measuring the wavelengths in an emission spectrum? By measuring the wavelengths, the energy and frequency of the emitted light can be calculated.

How many shells can an atom theoretically have? Atoms can theoretically have an infinite number of shells.