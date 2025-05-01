Oxidation Reaction Process where electrons are transferred, resulting in the formation of energy-rich molecules like NADH and FADH2.

Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons during energy transfer, crucial for cellular energy production.

NADH Reduced form of a coenzyme that stores high-energy electrons for use in cellular respiration.

FADH2 Reduced electron carrier formed during the citric acid cycle, essential for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain.

Citric Acid Cycle Series of biochemical reactions that generate electron carriers and intermediates for energy production.

Malate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, converted to oxaloacetate by a specific dehydrogenase enzyme.