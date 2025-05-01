Back
Oxidation Reaction Process where electrons are transferred, resulting in the formation of energy-rich molecules like NADH and FADH2. Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds electrons during energy transfer, crucial for cellular energy production. NADH Reduced form of a coenzyme that stores high-energy electrons for use in cellular respiration. FADH2 Reduced electron carrier formed during the citric acid cycle, essential for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain. Citric Acid Cycle Series of biochemical reactions that generate electron carriers and intermediates for energy production. Malate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, converted to oxaloacetate by a specific dehydrogenase enzyme. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon molecule regenerated in the citric acid cycle, essential for its continuation. Malate Dehydrogenase Enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of malate to oxaloacetate, producing NADH. Succinate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, transformed into fumarate with the help of a dehydrogenase. Fumarate Product of succinate oxidation, contains a newly formed pi bond between two carbons. Dehydrogenase Enzyme class responsible for catalyzing oxidation reactions by transferring electrons to carriers. Cleavage Reaction Biochemical process involving the breaking of chemical bonds, often releasing stored energy. Hydrolysis Reaction where water is used to break high-energy bonds, such as those in ATP, releasing energy. Phosphate Bond High-energy linkage in molecules like ATP, whose breakage releases usable cellular energy. Inorganic Phosphate Molecule released upon ATP hydrolysis, contributing to the energy output of the reaction.
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
1 problem
Topic
Nicole
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
2 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole