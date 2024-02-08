21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Which of the following biochemical reactions would not produce energy?
ATP + H2O → ADP + HOPO32− + H+
6-phosphogluconate + NADP+ → ribulose-5-phosphate + CO2 + NADPH
Pyruvate + NAD+ + HS–CoA → Acetyl CoA + CO2 + NADH
Glucose + ATP → glucose-6-phosphate + ADP + H+
