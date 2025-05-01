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Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways quiz

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  • What are the two main methods biochemical systems use to produce energy?
    Biochemical systems primarily use oxidation reactions and cleavage/hydrolysis to produce energy.
  • What is produced during oxidation reactions in biochemical pathways?
    Oxidation reactions produce energy in the form of electron carriers such as NADH and FADH2.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate in the citric acid cycle?
    Malate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate.
  • In step 8 of the citric acid cycle, what happens to NAD+?
    NAD+ is reduced to NADH during the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate.
  • What type of reaction is catalyzed by dehydrogenase enzymes?
    Dehydrogenase enzymes catalyze oxidation reactions.
  • During the conversion of succinate to fumarate, which electron carrier is reduced?
    FAD is reduced to FADH2 during the conversion of succinate to fumarate.
  • What structural change occurs when succinate is converted to fumarate?
    A pi bond is created between two carbons, transforming succinate into fumarate.
  • What is the role of FAD in the citric acid cycle?
    FAD acts as an electron carrier, being reduced to FADH2 during oxidation reactions.
  • What is a cleavage or hydrolysis reaction in biochemical energy production?
    It is the breaking of high-energy bonds, such as phosphate bonds in ATP, to release stored energy.
  • How is energy released from ATP?
    Energy is released from ATP by hydrolysis, where water breaks a phosphate bond, releasing inorganic phosphate.
  • What are the products of ATP hydrolysis?
    ATP hydrolysis produces ADP and inorganic phosphate, releasing energy.
  • Why are oxidation reactions important in biochemical pathways?
    They generate electron carriers like NADH and FADH2, which are crucial for energy transfer.
  • What is the significance of electron carriers in energy production?
    Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 transfer energy within the cell for ATP synthesis.
  • What happens to water during ATP hydrolysis?
    Water is added to ATP, breaking a phosphate bond and releasing energy.
  • Which two steps in the citric acid cycle involve oxidation reactions discussed in the lesson?
    Step 6 (succinate to fumarate) and step 8 (malate to oxaloacetate) involve oxidation reactions.