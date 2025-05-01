Back
What are the two main methods biochemical systems use to produce energy? Biochemical systems primarily use oxidation reactions and cleavage/hydrolysis to produce energy. What is produced during oxidation reactions in biochemical pathways? Oxidation reactions produce energy in the form of electron carriers such as NADH and FADH2. Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate in the citric acid cycle? Malate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate. In step 8 of the citric acid cycle, what happens to NAD+? NAD+ is reduced to NADH during the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate. What type of reaction is catalyzed by dehydrogenase enzymes? Dehydrogenase enzymes catalyze oxidation reactions. During the conversion of succinate to fumarate, which electron carrier is reduced? FAD is reduced to FADH2 during the conversion of succinate to fumarate. What structural change occurs when succinate is converted to fumarate? A pi bond is created between two carbons, transforming succinate into fumarate. What is the role of FAD in the citric acid cycle? FAD acts as an electron carrier, being reduced to FADH2 during oxidation reactions. What is a cleavage or hydrolysis reaction in biochemical energy production? It is the breaking of high-energy bonds, such as phosphate bonds in ATP, to release stored energy. How is energy released from ATP? Energy is released from ATP by hydrolysis, where water breaks a phosphate bond, releasing inorganic phosphate. What are the products of ATP hydrolysis? ATP hydrolysis produces ADP and inorganic phosphate, releasing energy. Why are oxidation reactions important in biochemical pathways? They generate electron carriers like NADH and FADH2, which are crucial for energy transfer. What is the significance of electron carriers in energy production? Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 transfer energy within the cell for ATP synthesis. What happens to water during ATP hydrolysis? Water is added to ATP, breaking a phosphate bond and releasing energy. Which two steps in the citric acid cycle involve oxidation reactions discussed in the lesson? Step 6 (succinate to fumarate) and step 8 (malate to oxaloacetate) involve oxidation reactions.
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
1 problem
Topic
Nicole
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
2 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole