What are the two main methods biochemical systems use to produce energy? Biochemical systems primarily use oxidation reactions and cleavage/hydrolysis to produce energy.

What is produced during oxidation reactions in biochemical pathways? Oxidation reactions produce energy in the form of electron carriers such as NADH and FADH2.

Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate in the citric acid cycle? Malate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate.

In step 8 of the citric acid cycle, what happens to NAD+? NAD+ is reduced to NADH during the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate.

What type of reaction is catalyzed by dehydrogenase enzymes? Dehydrogenase enzymes catalyze oxidation reactions.

During the conversion of succinate to fumarate, which electron carrier is reduced? FAD is reduced to FADH2 during the conversion of succinate to fumarate.