Skip to main content
Back

Enzyme Classification definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Oxidoreductases
    Catalyze redox reactions by transferring electrons between molecules, often involving changes in hydrogen or oxygen content.
  • Transferases
    Facilitate the movement of functional groups, such as amino or phosphate groups, from one molecule to another.
  • Hydrolases
    Break chemical bonds by adding water, with subclasses targeting lipids, proteins, nucleic acids, or phosphate esters.
  • Isomerases
    Rearrange atoms within a molecule, shifting functional groups to create isomers without changing molecular formula.
  • Lyases
    Add or remove groups to form or break double bonds, without using water or involving redox reactions.
  • Ligases
    Join two molecules together using ATP, forming new covalent bonds and often creating larger molecules.
  • Oxidases
    Subclasses of oxidoreductases that facilitate the oxidation of substrates, typically by transferring oxygen.
  • Reductases
    Subclasses of oxidoreductases that promote reduction by adding hydrogen or removing oxygen from substrates.
  • Kinases
    Subclasses of transferases that transfer phosphate groups, commonly from ATP, to other molecules.
  • Transaminases
    Subclasses of transferases responsible for moving amino groups, especially nitrogen-containing groups, between molecules.
  • Lipases
    Subclasses of hydrolases that break ester bonds in lipids, aiding in fat digestion and metabolism.
  • Proteases
    Subclasses of hydrolases that cleave proteins into peptides and amino acids by hydrolyzing peptide bonds.
  • Nucleases
    Subclasses of hydrolases that degrade DNA and RNA into nucleic acids by hydrolyzing phosphodiester bonds.
  • Phosphatases
    Subclasses of hydrolases that remove phosphate groups by hydrolyzing phosphate ester bonds.
  • Carboxylases
    Subclasses of ligases that catalyze the attachment of carbon dioxide to other molecules, often using ATP.