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Oxidoreductases Catalyze redox reactions by transferring electrons between molecules, often involving changes in hydrogen or oxygen content. Transferases Facilitate the movement of functional groups, such as amino or phosphate groups, from one molecule to another. Hydrolases Break chemical bonds by adding water, with subclasses targeting lipids, proteins, nucleic acids, or phosphate esters. Isomerases Rearrange atoms within a molecule, shifting functional groups to create isomers without changing molecular formula. Lyases Add or remove groups to form or break double bonds, without using water or involving redox reactions. Ligases Join two molecules together using ATP, forming new covalent bonds and often creating larger molecules. Oxidases Subclasses of oxidoreductases that facilitate the oxidation of substrates, typically by transferring oxygen. Reductases Subclasses of oxidoreductases that promote reduction by adding hydrogen or removing oxygen from substrates. Kinases Subclasses of transferases that transfer phosphate groups, commonly from ATP, to other molecules. Transaminases Subclasses of transferases responsible for moving amino groups, especially nitrogen-containing groups, between molecules. Lipases Subclasses of hydrolases that break ester bonds in lipids, aiding in fat digestion and metabolism. Proteases Subclasses of hydrolases that cleave proteins into peptides and amino acids by hydrolyzing peptide bonds. Nucleases Subclasses of hydrolases that degrade DNA and RNA into nucleic acids by hydrolyzing phosphodiester bonds. Phosphatases Subclasses of hydrolases that remove phosphate groups by hydrolyzing phosphate ester bonds. Carboxylases Subclasses of ligases that catalyze the attachment of carbon dioxide to other molecules, often using ATP.
Enzyme Classification definitions
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