Oxidoreductases Catalyze redox reactions by transferring electrons between molecules, often involving changes in hydrogen or oxygen content.

Transferases Facilitate the movement of functional groups, such as amino or phosphate groups, from one molecule to another.

Hydrolases Break chemical bonds by adding water, with subclasses targeting lipids, proteins, nucleic acids, or phosphate esters.

Isomerases Rearrange atoms within a molecule, shifting functional groups to create isomers without changing molecular formula.

Lyases Add or remove groups to form or break double bonds, without using water or involving redox reactions.

Ligases Join two molecules together using ATP, forming new covalent bonds and often creating larger molecules.