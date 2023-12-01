Enzyme Classification
Common Naming Concept 1
Common Naming Example 1
Systematic Naming Concept 2
Systematic Naming Example 2
Six Main Classifications Concept 3
Oxidoreductases Concept 4
Oxidoreductases Example 3
Transferases Concept 5
Transferases Example 4
Hydrolases Concept 6
Hydrolases Example 5
Isomerases Concept 7
Isomerases Example 6
Lyases Concept 8
Lyases Example 7
Ligases Concept 9
Ligases Example 8
Summary of 6 Enzyme Classes Concept 10
Which of the following could be the possible name of enzyme that involves the transference of a phosphate group between substrates?
Tyrosine Kinase
Cysteine Isomerase
Cellulase
Glutamate deaminase
Which of the following enzyme name and function is incorrectly matched?
Glucose Oxidase – Catalyzes the oxidation of the glucose molecule.
Sucrase – Catalyzes the hydrolysis of sucrose.
Deaminase – Catalyzes the addition of NH3 to a substrate.
Pepsin – Catalyzes the digestion of proteins from food that is consumed.
Which of the following statements is true of ethanal reductase?
It represents a hydrolase that acts upon the ethanol substrate to oxidize it.
It represents an oxidoreductase that acts upon the ethanal substrate to oxidize it.
It represents a lyase that acts upon the ethanal enzyme to reduce it.
It represents an oxidoreductase that acts upon the ethanal substrate to reduce it.
Identify the class and subclass of an enzyme that catalyzes the following reaction.
Lyase, Hydratase
Hydrolase, Protease
Lyase, Dehydratase
Hydrolase, Nuclease
Which of the following catalyzes the given reaction involving a triglyceride?
reductase
lipase
kinase
decarboxylase