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What two types of molecules combine in an esterification reaction? A carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine in an esterification reaction. What is lost during the esterification reaction? Water (H2O) is lost during the esterification reaction. What type of reaction is esterification classified as? Esterification is classified as a condensation reaction. Which part of the carboxylic acid is lost during esterification? The OH group from the carboxylic acid is lost during esterification. Which part of the alcohol is lost during esterification? The hydrogen (H) from the alcohol's OH group is lost during esterification. What catalyst is required for esterification to occur? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required for esterification to occur. What is the main product formed in an esterification reaction? The main product is an ester. How is the ester linkage described structurally? An ester linkage is a carbonyl group connected to an oxygen, which is then connected to another carbon. What happens to the bonds of the carboxylic acid and alcohol after water is lost? The carbon from the acid and the oxygen from the alcohol bond to each other, forming the ester linkage. Why is the reaction called a condensation reaction? It's called a condensation reaction because two molecules combine with the loss of a small molecule, usually water. What role does the H+ catalyst play in esterification? The H+ catalyst initiates the reaction by making the reactants more reactive. What is the general formula for an ester group? The general formula is R-COO-R', where R and R' are carbon chains. What does the squiggly line in esterification diagrams represent? The squiggly line represents a connection to the rest of the molecule, which is not the focus of the reaction. What is the significance of the loss of water in esterification? The loss of water drives the formation of the ester bond between the acid and alcohol. What happens to the carbon atom of the carboxylic acid after losing the OH group? The carbon atom forms a new bond with the oxygen atom from the alcohol, creating the ester linkage.
Ester Reactions: Esterification quiz
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