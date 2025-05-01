What two types of molecules combine in an esterification reaction? A carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine in an esterification reaction.

What is lost during the esterification reaction? Water (H2O) is lost during the esterification reaction.

What type of reaction is esterification classified as? Esterification is classified as a condensation reaction.

Which part of the carboxylic acid is lost during esterification? The OH group from the carboxylic acid is lost during esterification.

Which part of the alcohol is lost during esterification? The hydrogen (H) from the alcohol's OH group is lost during esterification.

What catalyst is required for esterification to occur? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required for esterification to occur.