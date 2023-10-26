16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
1
concept
Ester Reactions: Esterification Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Ester Reactions: Esterification Example 1
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Aspirin also known as acetylsalicylic acid possesses an ester group that is formed from the reaction between ethanoic acid and salicylic acid. Determine the structure of aspirin after the condensation between ethanoic acid and salicylic acid.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Ester Reactions: Esterification
Additional resources for Ester Reactions: Esterification
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- Consider the following unnatural amino acid: <IMAGE>a. If two molecules react to form an ester, what is ...
- Consider the following unnatural amino acid: <IMAGE>c. Draw the cyclic ester resulting from the intramol...
- Draw structures of the carboxylic acids and alcohols you would use to prepare each ester in Problem 17.54.
- Each of the following materials has an ester that is responsible for its smell and/or flavor. Search the inter...
- Write the formula of the triester formed from glycerol and stearic acid (Table 17.1).
- Give the structure of the repeating units in the polymers that are formed in the reactions of the following co...
- Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol,...