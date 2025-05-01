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Saponification A reaction where a hydroxide ion breaks an ester bond, yielding a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. Ester A compound featuring a linkage between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom bonded to another carbon. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion, OH-, that acts as a nucleophile in breaking ester bonds during saponification. Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged species formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton, resulting in a negative charge on oxygen. Alcohol A product of saponification, formed when the ester linkage is cleaved and an H is added to the oxygen. Ester Linkage A bond connecting a carbonyl carbon to an oxygen atom, which is targeted and broken during saponification. Aqueous Solution A medium where substances like hydroxide ions are dissolved in water, enabling reactions such as saponification. Carboxylic Acid A molecule containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group, which upon losing a proton forms a carboxylate anion. Conjugate Base A species formed when an acid donates a proton, often carrying a negative charge as seen in carboxylate anions. Esterification A process considered the reverse of saponification, where an ester is formed from an acid and an alcohol. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, present in esters and acids. Negative Charge An excess of electrons, as seen on the oxygen atom in a carboxylate anion after saponification.
Ester Reactions: Saponification definitions
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Ester Reactions: Saponification
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