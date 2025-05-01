Saponification A reaction where a hydroxide ion breaks an ester bond, yielding a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.

Ester A compound featuring a linkage between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom bonded to another carbon.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion, OH-, that acts as a nucleophile in breaking ester bonds during saponification.

Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged species formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton, resulting in a negative charge on oxygen.

Alcohol A product of saponification, formed when the ester linkage is cleaved and an H is added to the oxygen.

Ester Linkage A bond connecting a carbonyl carbon to an oxygen atom, which is targeted and broken during saponification.