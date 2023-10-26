16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Saponification
Name alcohol formed when the following ester undergoes a saponification reaction.
A
4-methyl-4-butanol
B
2-methyl-4-butanol
C
2-methyl-1-butanol
D
2-methylhexanoate
