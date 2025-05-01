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What is saponification in the context of ester reactions? Saponification is a reaction where an ester reacts with hydroxide ion (OH-) in water, resulting in the cleavage of the ester bond to form a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. What ion is responsible for cleaving the ester bond in saponification? The hydroxide ion (OH-) is responsible for cleaving the ester bond during saponification. What are the two main products of saponification? The two main products are a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. What is a carboxylate anion? A carboxylate anion is the conjugate base form of a carboxylic acid, formed by the loss of an H+ ion. How does the carboxylate anion acquire its negative charge? It acquires a negative charge by losing an H+ ion from the carboxylic acid group. What happens to the ester linkage during saponification? The ester linkage is cleaved by the hydroxide ion, breaking the bond and forming new products. What does the oxygen in the alcohol product gain during saponification? The oxygen in the alcohol product gains a hydrogen atom (H) during saponification. What does the carbonyl group become after saponification? The carbonyl group becomes a carboxylate anion with a negatively charged oxygen. What is the relationship between saponification and esterification? Saponification is considered the opposite process of esterification. What is required for saponification to occur? An ester and aqueous hydroxide ion (OH-) are required for saponification to occur. What does 'conjugate base' mean in the context of carboxylate anion formation? It means the molecule has lost an H+ ion, resulting in a negatively charged oxygen. What is the role of water in saponification? Water dissolves the hydroxide ion, allowing it to react with the ester. What type of bond is broken during saponification? The ester bond (linkage) is broken during saponification. What happens to the carbonyl oxygen after the ester bond is cleaved? The carbonyl oxygen gains a negative charge, forming the carboxylate anion. Why is the oxygen in the carboxylate anion negatively charged after saponification? Because it has lost an H+ ion, leaving the oxygen with an extra electron and a negative charge.
Ester Reactions: Saponification quiz
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Ester Reactions: Saponification
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