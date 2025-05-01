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Fischer Projections quiz

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  • What is a Fischer projection?
    A Fischer projection is a 2D representation of chiral molecules, where chiral centers are shown as intersections of lines.
  • How are chiral centers represented in Fischer projections?
    Chiral centers are represented by the intersection of two lines, often marked with an asterisk.
  • What do solid wedges represent in Fischer projections?
    Solid wedges represent horizontal lines in Fischer projections.
  • What do dashed wedges represent in Fischer projections?
    Dashed wedges represent vertical lines in Fischer projections.
  • Are carbon atoms shown in Fischer projections?
    Carbon atoms are not shown; their presence is implied at the intersection points.
  • How is a chiral center indicated in a Fischer projection?
    A chiral center is indicated by an intersection, sometimes with an asterisk to denote chirality.
  • What is the main purpose of using Fischer projections?
    Fischer projections simplify the structure by converting 3D stereochemistry into a 2D format.
  • Where are aldehyde and ketone groups placed in Fischer projections?
    Aldehyde and ketone groups are always positioned at the top of Fischer projections.
  • What happens to wedge and dash bonds when converting to a Fischer projection?
    Wedge and dash bonds are eliminated, and replaced with straight lines in the 2D representation.
  • How do you identify chiral centers when creating a Fischer projection?
    Chiral centers are identified as carbons connected to four different groups.
  • What information is directly added to each chiral carbon in a Fischer projection?
    The groups connected to each chiral carbon (e.g., H and OH) are directly added without stereochemical details.
  • What is the orientation of the groups in a Fischer projection?
    Horizontal lines represent groups coming out of the plane, and vertical lines represent groups going into the plane.
  • Why are stereochemical bonds removed in Fischer projections?
    Stereochemical bonds are removed to simplify the molecule into a 2D format without 3D information.
  • What is the significance of the intersection in a Fischer projection?
    The intersection signifies the location of a chiral carbon atom.
  • How do you convert a wedge-dash structure to a Fischer projection?
    Identify chiral centers, remove wedge and dash bonds, and represent the molecule with straight lines and group labels.