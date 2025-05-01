What is a Fischer projection? A Fischer projection is a 2D representation of chiral molecules, where chiral centers are shown as intersections of lines.

How are chiral centers represented in Fischer projections? Chiral centers are represented by the intersection of two lines, often marked with an asterisk.

What do solid wedges represent in Fischer projections? Solid wedges represent horizontal lines in Fischer projections.

What do dashed wedges represent in Fischer projections? Dashed wedges represent vertical lines in Fischer projections.

Are carbon atoms shown in Fischer projections? Carbon atoms are not shown; their presence is implied at the intersection points.

How is a chiral center indicated in a Fischer projection? A chiral center is indicated by an intersection, sometimes with an asterisk to denote chirality.