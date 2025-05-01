Back
What is a Fischer projection? A Fischer projection is a 2D representation of chiral molecules, where chiral centers are shown as intersections of lines. How are chiral centers represented in Fischer projections? Chiral centers are represented by the intersection of two lines, often marked with an asterisk. What do solid wedges represent in Fischer projections? Solid wedges represent horizontal lines in Fischer projections. What do dashed wedges represent in Fischer projections? Dashed wedges represent vertical lines in Fischer projections. Are carbon atoms shown in Fischer projections? Carbon atoms are not shown; their presence is implied at the intersection points. How is a chiral center indicated in a Fischer projection? A chiral center is indicated by an intersection, sometimes with an asterisk to denote chirality. What is the main purpose of using Fischer projections? Fischer projections simplify the structure by converting 3D stereochemistry into a 2D format. Where are aldehyde and ketone groups placed in Fischer projections? Aldehyde and ketone groups are always positioned at the top of Fischer projections. What happens to wedge and dash bonds when converting to a Fischer projection? Wedge and dash bonds are eliminated, and replaced with straight lines in the 2D representation. How do you identify chiral centers when creating a Fischer projection? Chiral centers are identified as carbons connected to four different groups. What information is directly added to each chiral carbon in a Fischer projection? The groups connected to each chiral carbon (e.g., H and OH) are directly added without stereochemical details. What is the orientation of the groups in a Fischer projection? Horizontal lines represent groups coming out of the plane, and vertical lines represent groups going into the plane. Why are stereochemical bonds removed in Fischer projections? Stereochemical bonds are removed to simplify the molecule into a 2D format without 3D information. What is the significance of the intersection in a Fischer projection? The intersection signifies the location of a chiral carbon atom. How do you convert a wedge-dash structure to a Fischer projection? Identify chiral centers, remove wedge and dash bonds, and represent the molecule with straight lines and group labels.
Fischer Projections quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Fischer Projections
20. Carbohydrates
4 problems
Topic
Ernest
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
20. Carbohydrates
4 problems
Topic
Nicole
20. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest
20. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest
20. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest