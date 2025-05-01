Functional Group A recognizable part of a molecule responsible for its chemical reactivity and properties.

Hydrocarbon A compound containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest organic structures.

Alkane A chain of carbon atoms single bonded to each other and to hydrogens, forming saturated molecules.

Alkene A structure with at least two carbon atoms double bonded to each other, introducing unsaturation.

Alkyne A molecule featuring a triple bond between two carbon atoms, resulting in high reactivity.

Benzene Ring A six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.