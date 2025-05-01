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Functional Group A recognizable part of a molecule responsible for its chemical reactivity and properties. Hydrocarbon A compound containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest organic structures. Alkane A chain of carbon atoms single bonded to each other and to hydrogens, forming saturated molecules. Alkene A structure with at least two carbon atoms double bonded to each other, introducing unsaturation. Alkyne A molecule featuring a triple bond between two carbon atoms, resulting in high reactivity. Benzene Ring A six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring. Alcohol A group where a single bonded carbon is attached to an OH group, influencing solubility and reactivity. Ether A structure where an oxygen atom connects two single bonded carbon atoms, forming a C-O-C linkage. Amine A group with a nitrogen atom single bonded to one or more hydrogens, often basic in nature. Alkyl Halide A compound where a single bonded carbon is attached to a halogen such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine. Thiol A group with a single bonded carbon attached to an SH group, imparting strong odors. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, key to many organic compounds. Carboxylic Acid A group with a carbonyl bonded to an OH group, known for acidic properties. Ester A group where a carbonyl is bonded to an oxygen, which is further bonded to another carbon, often with pleasant scents. Amide A group featuring a carbonyl directly bonded to a nitrogen atom, common in proteins. Aldehyde A group with a carbonyl bonded directly to a hydrogen, often found at the end of carbon chains. Ketone A group where a carbonyl is flanked by two carbon atoms, central to many metabolic pathways.
Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions
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Functional Groups in Chemistry
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