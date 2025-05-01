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Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions

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  • Functional Group
    A recognizable part of a molecule responsible for its chemical reactivity and properties.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest organic structures.
  • Alkane
    A chain of carbon atoms single bonded to each other and to hydrogens, forming saturated molecules.
  • Alkene
    A structure with at least two carbon atoms double bonded to each other, introducing unsaturation.
  • Alkyne
    A molecule featuring a triple bond between two carbon atoms, resulting in high reactivity.
  • Benzene Ring
    A six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.
  • Alcohol
    A group where a single bonded carbon is attached to an OH group, influencing solubility and reactivity.
  • Ether
    A structure where an oxygen atom connects two single bonded carbon atoms, forming a C-O-C linkage.
  • Amine
    A group with a nitrogen atom single bonded to one or more hydrogens, often basic in nature.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound where a single bonded carbon is attached to a halogen such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine.
  • Thiol
    A group with a single bonded carbon attached to an SH group, imparting strong odors.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom, key to many organic compounds.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A group with a carbonyl bonded to an OH group, known for acidic properties.
  • Ester
    A group where a carbonyl is bonded to an oxygen, which is further bonded to another carbon, often with pleasant scents.
  • Amide
    A group featuring a carbonyl directly bonded to a nitrogen atom, common in proteins.
  • Aldehyde
    A group with a carbonyl bonded directly to a hydrogen, often found at the end of carbon chains.
  • Ketone
    A group where a carbonyl is flanked by two carbon atoms, central to many metabolic pathways.