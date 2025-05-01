What is a functional group in chemistry? A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity.

What elements are present in hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

What type of bonds are found in alkanes? Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms.

How are alkenes different from alkanes? Alkenes contain at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds.

What characterizes an alkyne functional group? Alkynes have at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.

What is another name for a benzene ring? A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring.