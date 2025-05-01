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What is a functional group in chemistry? A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity. What elements are present in hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms. What type of bonds are found in alkanes? Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms. How are alkenes different from alkanes? Alkenes contain at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds. What characterizes an alkyne functional group? Alkynes have at least one triple bond between carbon atoms. What is another name for a benzene ring? A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring. What is a carbonyl group? A carbonyl group is a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). Which elements are commonly found in functional groups without carbonyls? Functional groups without carbonyls often contain sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen, or halogens. What is the structure of an alcohol functional group? An alcohol has a single-bonded carbon attached to an OH group (C-OH). How is an ether functional group identified? An ether has two single-bonded carbons connected to the same oxygen atom (C-O-C). What is the defining feature of an amine? An amine contains a single-bonded nitrogen attached to one or more hydrogens (C-NH). What does the 'X' represent in an alkyl halide? 'X' stands for any halogen: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine. What is a thiol functional group? A thiol has a single-bonded carbon attached to an SH group (C-SH). What functional group is characterized by a C=O bonded to an OH group? This is a carboxylic acid functional group. How can you distinguish a ketone from an aldehyde? A ketone has a C=O with carbons on both sides, while an aldehyde has a C=O bonded to at least one hydrogen.
Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz
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Functional Groups in Chemistry
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