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Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz

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  • What is a functional group in chemistry?
    A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity.
  • What elements are present in hydrocarbons?
    Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • What type of bonds are found in alkanes?
    Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms.
  • How are alkenes different from alkanes?
    Alkenes contain at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds.
  • What characterizes an alkyne functional group?
    Alkynes have at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.
  • What is another name for a benzene ring?
    A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring.
  • What is a carbonyl group?
    A carbonyl group is a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O).
  • Which elements are commonly found in functional groups without carbonyls?
    Functional groups without carbonyls often contain sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen, or halogens.
  • What is the structure of an alcohol functional group?
    An alcohol has a single-bonded carbon attached to an OH group (C-OH).
  • How is an ether functional group identified?
    An ether has two single-bonded carbons connected to the same oxygen atom (C-O-C).
  • What is the defining feature of an amine?
    An amine contains a single-bonded nitrogen attached to one or more hydrogens (C-NH).
  • What does the 'X' represent in an alkyl halide?
    'X' stands for any halogen: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine.
  • What is a thiol functional group?
    A thiol has a single-bonded carbon attached to an SH group (C-SH).
  • What functional group is characterized by a C=O bonded to an OH group?
    This is a carboxylic acid functional group.
  • How can you distinguish a ketone from an aldehyde?
    A ketone has a C=O with carbons on both sides, while an aldehyde has a C=O bonded to at least one hydrogen.