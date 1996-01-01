12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
1
concept
Hydrocarbons Concept 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Functional Groups In Chemistry Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Functional Groups without Carbonyls Concept 2
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Functional Groups without Carbonyls Example 2
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept
Functional Groups with Carbonyls Concept 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Functional Groups with Carbonyls Example 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
ProblemProblem
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
A
amine, ketone
B
amide, alkene
C
alkene, ketone
D
amine, ketone, alkene
E
alkene, amine
8
ProblemProblem
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
A
alcohol, ketone
B
carboxylic acid, alcohol
C
ether, alcohol
D
ester, alcohol
E
ester, ether
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Functional Groups in Chemistry
Additional resources for Functional Groups in Chemistry
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (15)
- Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:(a) C3H6O containing an aldehyde functional ...
- Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid func...
- Convert the following models into line drawings and identify the functional groups in each: <IMAGE>
- For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total: (a) Alcohol
- For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:(d) Ether
- Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:(b) <IMAGE>
- Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
- Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS t...
- Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ...
- Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic <IMAGE>...
- The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:<IMAGE>Identify carbons a–d as primary, s...
- Identify the functional groups in cocaine (refer to Section 12.2).
- Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>a. What function...
- A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups i...
- A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde. (12.1...