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Galvanic Cell A spontaneous electrochemical system that transforms chemical energy into electrical energy using two electrodes and a salt bridge. Voltaic Cell Another name for a spontaneous electrochemical device that generates electricity from chemical reactions. Electrolytic Cell A non-spontaneous electrochemical system that requires external electrical energy to drive chemical changes. Anode The negatively charged electrode where oxidation and electron loss occur in a galvanic cell. Cathode The positively charged electrode where reduction and electron gain occur in a galvanic cell. Oxidation A process involving the loss of electrons, always occurring at the anode in both cell types. Reduction A process involving the gain of electrons, always occurring at the cathode in both cell types. Salt Bridge A tube connecting two half-cells, allowing neutral ions to flow and completing the electrical circuit. Electrode A metal component in each half-cell that participates in electron transfer during cell operation. Electron Flow The movement of electrons from the anode to the cathode, generating electrical current in the cell. Neutral Ion An ion in solution without acidic or basic properties, essential for proper cell function. Voltmeter A device used to measure the amount of electricity produced by an electrochemical cell. Battery A practical device based on electrochemical cells, capable of storing and delivering electrical energy. Electrolysis A process in which external electrical energy is used to drive non-spontaneous chemical reactions. Rechargeable Battery A device utilizing both galvanic and electrolytic cell principles to store and release energy repeatedly.
Galvanic Cell (Simplified) definitions
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Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
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