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Galvanic Cell (Simplified) definitions

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  • Galvanic Cell
    A spontaneous electrochemical system that transforms chemical energy into electrical energy using two electrodes and a salt bridge.
  • Voltaic Cell
    Another name for a spontaneous electrochemical device that generates electricity from chemical reactions.
  • Electrolytic Cell
    A non-spontaneous electrochemical system that requires external electrical energy to drive chemical changes.
  • Anode
    The negatively charged electrode where oxidation and electron loss occur in a galvanic cell.
  • Cathode
    The positively charged electrode where reduction and electron gain occur in a galvanic cell.
  • Oxidation
    A process involving the loss of electrons, always occurring at the anode in both cell types.
  • Reduction
    A process involving the gain of electrons, always occurring at the cathode in both cell types.
  • Salt Bridge
    A tube connecting two half-cells, allowing neutral ions to flow and completing the electrical circuit.
  • Electrode
    A metal component in each half-cell that participates in electron transfer during cell operation.
  • Electron Flow
    The movement of electrons from the anode to the cathode, generating electrical current in the cell.
  • Neutral Ion
    An ion in solution without acidic or basic properties, essential for proper cell function.
  • Voltmeter
    A device used to measure the amount of electricity produced by an electrochemical cell.
  • Battery
    A practical device based on electrochemical cells, capable of storing and delivering electrical energy.
  • Electrolysis
    A process in which external electrical energy is used to drive non-spontaneous chemical reactions.
  • Rechargeable Battery
    A device utilizing both galvanic and electrolytic cell principles to store and release energy repeatedly.