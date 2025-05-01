Galvanic Cell A spontaneous electrochemical system that transforms chemical energy into electrical energy using two electrodes and a salt bridge.

Voltaic Cell Another name for a spontaneous electrochemical device that generates electricity from chemical reactions.

Electrolytic Cell A non-spontaneous electrochemical system that requires external electrical energy to drive chemical changes.

Anode The negatively charged electrode where oxidation and electron loss occur in a galvanic cell.

Cathode The positively charged electrode where reduction and electron gain occur in a galvanic cell.

Oxidation A process involving the loss of electrons, always occurring at the anode in both cell types.