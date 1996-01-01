Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions

Galvanic Cell (Simplified)

1

concept

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 1

The video is coming soon
2

example

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 1

3

example

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 2

The video is coming soon
4

concept

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 2

5

example

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 3

6

concept

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 3

The video is coming soon
7

example

Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 4

8
Problem

Which of the following statements is true for a salt bridge?

9
Problem

Which of the following statements is TRUE for a voltaic cell, but FALSE for an electrolytic cell?

I. The flow of electrons is spontaneous.
II. Oxidation occurs at the anode.
III. Electrons flow from the anode to the cathode.

10
Problem

What is the balanced half reaction that occurs at the anode in the overall cell reaction of a voltaic cell?

3 MnO4(aq) + 5 Fe(s) → 3 Mn2+(aq) + 5 Fe3+(aq)

