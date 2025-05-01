What is another name for a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell is also known as a voltaic cell.

What type of energy conversion occurs in a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell converts stored chemical energy into electrical energy.

Which electrode is negatively charged in a galvanic cell? The anode is negatively charged in a galvanic cell.

At which electrode does oxidation occur in a galvanic cell? Oxidation occurs at the anode in a galvanic cell.

What is the charge of the cathode in a galvanic cell? The cathode is positively charged in a galvanic cell.

What process occurs at the cathode in both galvanic and electrolytic cells? Reduction occurs at the cathode in both types of cells.