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Gamma Radiation A form of electromagnetic energy with the highest frequency and energy, and the shortest wavelength, capable of penetrating most materials. Electromagnetic Spectrum A range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, ordered by frequency and wavelength, including gamma rays at the high-energy end. Wavelength The distance between consecutive wave crests; shorter values indicate higher energy and frequency in electromagnetic waves. Frequency The number of wave cycles passing a point per second; higher values correspond to higher energy in electromagnetic radiation. Energy A property directly proportional to frequency and inversely proportional to wavelength in electromagnetic waves. Cosmic Rays High-energy radiation from outer space, possessing even greater energy than gamma rays within the electromagnetic spectrum. Gamma Emission A process where an atom releases excess energy, often after electron excitation, without altering atomic mass or number. Excited State A condition where an electron has absorbed energy and occupies a higher energy orbital than its ground state. Ionizing Power The ability of radiation to remove electrons from atoms; lower for gamma rays compared to other radiation types. Penetrating Power The capacity of radiation to pass through materials; highest for gamma rays, making them hazardous to living tissue. Atomic Mass A value representing the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom, unchanged during gamma emission. Atomic Number A value indicating the number of protons in an atom, remaining constant during gamma emission. Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, which can show changes due to energy absorption and excitation. Orbital A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with electrons jumping to higher ones upon excitation. Living Tissue Biological material highly susceptible to damage from penetrating radiation such as gamma rays.
Gamma Emission definitions
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