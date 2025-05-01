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Gamma Emission definitions

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  • Gamma Radiation
    A form of electromagnetic energy with the highest frequency and energy, and the shortest wavelength, capable of penetrating most materials.
  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    A range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, ordered by frequency and wavelength, including gamma rays at the high-energy end.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between consecutive wave crests; shorter values indicate higher energy and frequency in electromagnetic waves.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles passing a point per second; higher values correspond to higher energy in electromagnetic radiation.
  • Energy
    A property directly proportional to frequency and inversely proportional to wavelength in electromagnetic waves.
  • Cosmic Rays
    High-energy radiation from outer space, possessing even greater energy than gamma rays within the electromagnetic spectrum.
  • Gamma Emission
    A process where an atom releases excess energy, often after electron excitation, without altering atomic mass or number.
  • Excited State
    A condition where an electron has absorbed energy and occupies a higher energy orbital than its ground state.
  • Ionizing Power
    The ability of radiation to remove electrons from atoms; lower for gamma rays compared to other radiation types.
  • Penetrating Power
    The capacity of radiation to pass through materials; highest for gamma rays, making them hazardous to living tissue.
  • Atomic Mass
    A value representing the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom, unchanged during gamma emission.
  • Atomic Number
    A value indicating the number of protons in an atom, remaining constant during gamma emission.
  • Electron Configuration
    The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, which can show changes due to energy absorption and excitation.
  • Orbital
    A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with electrons jumping to higher ones upon excitation.
  • Living Tissue
    Biological material highly susceptible to damage from penetrating radiation such as gamma rays.