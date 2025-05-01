Gamma Radiation A form of electromagnetic energy with the highest frequency and energy, and the shortest wavelength, capable of penetrating most materials.

Electromagnetic Spectrum A range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, ordered by frequency and wavelength, including gamma rays at the high-energy end.

Wavelength The distance between consecutive wave crests; shorter values indicate higher energy and frequency in electromagnetic waves.

Frequency The number of wave cycles passing a point per second; higher values correspond to higher energy in electromagnetic radiation.

Energy A property directly proportional to frequency and inversely proportional to wavelength in electromagnetic waves.

Cosmic Rays High-energy radiation from outer space, possessing even greater energy than gamma rays within the electromagnetic spectrum.