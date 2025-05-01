What part of the electromagnetic spectrum does gamma radiation belong to? Gamma radiation is part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

How does the energy of gamma rays compare to other types of radiation? Gamma rays have the highest energy among common radiation types, with only cosmic rays being higher.

What is the relationship between energy and frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum? Energy and frequency are directly proportional; if one increases, the other also increases.

How is wavelength related to energy and frequency? Wavelength is inversely proportional to both energy and frequency; as energy and frequency increase, wavelength decreases.

What does a short wavelength indicate about the energy and frequency of gamma rays? A short wavelength means gamma rays have high energy and high frequency.

How is frequency defined in the context of waves? Frequency is the number of waves that pass a point in one second.