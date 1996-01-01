Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The gamma particle does not create a new element like the other radioactive particles, but instead causes the excitation of electrons within an element.
A gamma particle has no atomic mass and no atomic number and is represented by the sign gamma.
Gamma Emission Concept 1
Gamma radiation is involved in the electromagnetic spectrum. Gamma rays possess the highest energy, while radio waves have lowest energy in terms of the spectrum.
Gamma Emission Concept 2
Gamma Particles have lowest ionizing power, but are the most dangerous because of their highest penetrating power.
Gamma Emission Example 1