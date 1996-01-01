Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Nuclear Chemistry

Gamma Emission

The gamma particle does not create a new element like the other radioactive particles, but instead causes the excitation of electrons within an element.

Understanding Gamma Emission

A gamma particle has no atomic mass and no atomic number and is represented by the sign gamma.

Gamma Emission Concept 1

Gamma radiation is involved in the electromagnetic spectrum. Gamma rays possess the highest energy, while radio waves have lowest energy in terms of the spectrum.  

Gamma Emission Concept 2

Gamma Particles have lowest ionizing power, but are the most dangerous because of their highest penetrating power.

Gamma Emission Example 1

