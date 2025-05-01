Gibbs Free Energy A measure of usable energy change in a process, indicating the potential to perform work and determine reaction spontaneity.

Delta G A value representing the change in usable energy during a reaction, used to assess if a process is spontaneous, non-spontaneous, or at equilibrium.

Spontaneity A property describing whether a reaction proceeds on its own without external input, based on energy changes.

Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, resulting in no net energy change.

Enthalpy A quantity reflecting the total heat content of a system, influencing reaction spontaneity when combined with entropy.

Delta H A value indicating the heat change in a reaction, typically measured in kilojoules, affecting spontaneity predictions.