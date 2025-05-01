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Gibbs Free Energy A measure of usable energy change in a process, indicating the potential to perform work and determine reaction spontaneity. Delta G A value representing the change in usable energy during a reaction, used to assess if a process is spontaneous, non-spontaneous, or at equilibrium. Spontaneity A property describing whether a reaction proceeds on its own without external input, based on energy changes. Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, resulting in no net energy change. Enthalpy A quantity reflecting the total heat content of a system, influencing reaction spontaneity when combined with entropy. Delta H A value indicating the heat change in a reaction, typically measured in kilojoules, affecting spontaneity predictions. Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, impacting whether a reaction is favored under certain conditions. Delta S A value representing the change in system disorder during a reaction, usually given in joules per Kelvin. Temperature A factor, measured in Kelvin, that influences the effect of enthalpy and entropy on reaction spontaneity. Kilojoules A unit of energy commonly used for enthalpy and Gibbs free energy calculations to maintain consistency. Joules A unit of energy often used for entropy values, requiring conversion for consistent calculations. Gibbs Free Energy Formula An equation, delta g = delta h - t delta s, used to calculate the energy available for work in a reaction.
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) definitions
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Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
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