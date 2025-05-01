Skip to main content
Back

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does a negative delta G indicate about a chemical reaction?
    A negative delta G means the reaction is spontaneous.
  • What does a positive delta G indicate about a chemical reaction?
    A positive delta G means the reaction is non-spontaneous.
  • What does it mean when delta G equals zero?
    When delta G is zero, the reaction is at equilibrium.
  • How can you predict spontaneity if delta G is unknown?
    You can predict spontaneity using the signs of enthalpy (delta H) and entropy (delta S).
  • When are reactions spontaneous at high temperatures based on delta H and delta S?
    Reactions are spontaneous at high temperatures when both delta H and delta S are positive.
  • When are reactions spontaneous at low temperatures based on delta H and delta S?
    Reactions are spontaneous at low temperatures when both delta H and delta S are negative.
  • What combination of delta H and delta S always leads to a non-spontaneous reaction?
    A positive delta H and a negative delta S always result in a non-spontaneous reaction.
  • What combination of delta H and delta S always leads to a spontaneous reaction?
    A negative delta H and a positive delta S always result in a spontaneous reaction.
  • What is the formula for calculating Gibbs free energy?
    The formula is delta G = delta H - T delta S.
  • In what units is delta H usually given?
    Delta H is usually given in kilojoules.
  • In what units is delta S usually given?
    Delta S is usually given in joules per Kelvin.
  • What unit is temperature always measured in for Gibbs free energy calculations?
    Temperature is always measured in Kelvin.
  • Why is it important to match units when calculating delta G?
    It's important because mismatched units can lead to incorrect calculations; typically, both values are converted to kilojoules.
  • What is the customary unit to convert all values to when calculating delta G?
    The customary unit is kilojoules.
  • What does Gibbs free energy measure in a chemical or physical process?
    Gibbs free energy measures the energy change that can be used to do work.