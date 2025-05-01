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What does a negative delta G indicate about a chemical reaction? A negative delta G means the reaction is spontaneous. What does a positive delta G indicate about a chemical reaction? A positive delta G means the reaction is non-spontaneous. What does it mean when delta G equals zero? When delta G is zero, the reaction is at equilibrium. How can you predict spontaneity if delta G is unknown? You can predict spontaneity using the signs of enthalpy (delta H) and entropy (delta S). When are reactions spontaneous at high temperatures based on delta H and delta S? Reactions are spontaneous at high temperatures when both delta H and delta S are positive. When are reactions spontaneous at low temperatures based on delta H and delta S? Reactions are spontaneous at low temperatures when both delta H and delta S are negative. What combination of delta H and delta S always leads to a non-spontaneous reaction? A positive delta H and a negative delta S always result in a non-spontaneous reaction. What combination of delta H and delta S always leads to a spontaneous reaction? A negative delta H and a positive delta S always result in a spontaneous reaction. What is the formula for calculating Gibbs free energy? The formula is delta G = delta H - T delta S. In what units is delta H usually given? Delta H is usually given in kilojoules. In what units is delta S usually given? Delta S is usually given in joules per Kelvin. What unit is temperature always measured in for Gibbs free energy calculations? Temperature is always measured in Kelvin. Why is it important to match units when calculating delta G? It's important because mismatched units can lead to incorrect calculations; typically, both values are converted to kilojoules. What is the customary unit to convert all values to when calculating delta G? The customary unit is kilojoules. What does Gibbs free energy measure in a chemical or physical process? Gibbs free energy measures the energy change that can be used to do work.
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) quiz
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