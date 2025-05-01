What does a negative delta G indicate about a chemical reaction? A negative delta G means the reaction is spontaneous.

What does a positive delta G indicate about a chemical reaction? A positive delta G means the reaction is non-spontaneous.

What does it mean when delta G equals zero? When delta G is zero, the reaction is at equilibrium.

How can you predict spontaneity if delta G is unknown? You can predict spontaneity using the signs of enthalpy (delta H) and entropy (delta S).

When are reactions spontaneous at high temperatures based on delta H and delta S? Reactions are spontaneous at high temperatures when both delta H and delta S are positive.

When are reactions spontaneous at low temperatures based on delta H and delta S? Reactions are spontaneous at low temperatures when both delta H and delta S are negative.