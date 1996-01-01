Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)

Gibbs Free Energy represents energy associated with a chemical reaction that can be used to do work.

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 1

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 1

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 2

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 2

What are the signs of ∆H, ∆S and ∆G for the spontaneous conversion of a solid into gas?

You calculate the value of ΔG for a chemical reaction and get a positive value. Which would be the most accurate way to interpret this result?

Consider the combustion of butane gas and predict the signs of ΔS, ΔH and ∆G.

C4H10(g) + 13/2 O2(g) ⟶ 4 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(g)      

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 3

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 3

A particular reaction has ΔG = –350 kJ and ΔS = –350 J/K at 24°C. How much heat will be released/absorbed?

For a reaction in which ΔH = 125 kJ and ΔS = 325 J/K, determine the temperature in Celsius above which the reaction is spontaneous.

