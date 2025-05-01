Phospholipid Amphipathic molecule with a phosphate group, forming the structural basis of cell membranes through bilayer arrangement.

Glycerophospholipid Major membrane lipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol.

Phosphoglyceride Alternative name for a lipid class featuring a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group with a head group.

Glycerol Backbone Three-carbon structure anchoring fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain membrane lipids.

Fatty Acid Hydrophobic chain attached to the glycerol backbone, forming the nonpolar tail of membrane lipids.

Phosphate Group Polar, hydrophilic component attached to the glycerol backbone, essential for membrane lipid structure.