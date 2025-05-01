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Glycerophospholipids definitions

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  • Phospholipid
    Amphipathic molecule with a phosphate group, forming the structural basis of cell membranes through bilayer arrangement.
  • Glycerophospholipid
    Major membrane lipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol.
  • Phosphoglyceride
    Alternative name for a lipid class featuring a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group with a head group.
  • Glycerol Backbone
    Three-carbon structure anchoring fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain membrane lipids.
  • Fatty Acid
    Hydrophobic chain attached to the glycerol backbone, forming the nonpolar tail of membrane lipids.
  • Phosphate Group
    Polar, hydrophilic component attached to the glycerol backbone, essential for membrane lipid structure.
  • Amino Alcohol Head Group
    Polar extension of the phosphate group, determining the classification of specific membrane lipids.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    Double-layered membrane structure with hydrophilic heads outward and hydrophobic tails inward, crucial for cell integrity.
  • Cefillin
    Membrane lipid subtype with an ethanolamine head group, characterized by a nitrogen bonded to three hydrogens and an ethyl group.
  • Lecithin
    Membrane lipid subtype with a choline head group, distinguished by methyl groups replacing hydrogens on the nitrogen.
  • Ethanolamine Group
    Head group containing nitrogen, three hydrogens, and an ethyl chain, defining a specific membrane lipid class.
  • Choline Group
    Head group with a nitrogen atom bonded to methyl groups, forming part of a key membrane lipid.
  • Saturated Fatty Acid
    Hydrophobic tail with only single bonds between carbons, influencing membrane rigidity.
  • Unsaturated Fatty Acid
    Hydrophobic tail containing one or more double bonds, contributing to membrane fluidity.
  • Amphipathic Molecule
    Compound possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling membrane formation in aqueous environments.