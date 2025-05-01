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Phospholipid Amphipathic molecule with a phosphate group, forming the structural basis of cell membranes through bilayer arrangement. Glycerophospholipid Major membrane lipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol. Phosphoglyceride Alternative name for a lipid class featuring a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group with a head group. Glycerol Backbone Three-carbon structure anchoring fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain membrane lipids. Fatty Acid Hydrophobic chain attached to the glycerol backbone, forming the nonpolar tail of membrane lipids. Phosphate Group Polar, hydrophilic component attached to the glycerol backbone, essential for membrane lipid structure. Amino Alcohol Head Group Polar extension of the phosphate group, determining the classification of specific membrane lipids. Lipid Bilayer Double-layered membrane structure with hydrophilic heads outward and hydrophobic tails inward, crucial for cell integrity. Cefillin Membrane lipid subtype with an ethanolamine head group, characterized by a nitrogen bonded to three hydrogens and an ethyl group. Lecithin Membrane lipid subtype with a choline head group, distinguished by methyl groups replacing hydrogens on the nitrogen. Ethanolamine Group Head group containing nitrogen, three hydrogens, and an ethyl chain, defining a specific membrane lipid class. Choline Group Head group with a nitrogen atom bonded to methyl groups, forming part of a key membrane lipid. Saturated Fatty Acid Hydrophobic tail with only single bonds between carbons, influencing membrane rigidity. Unsaturated Fatty Acid Hydrophobic tail containing one or more double bonds, contributing to membrane fluidity. Amphipathic Molecule Compound possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling membrane formation in aqueous environments.
Glycerophospholipids definitions
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