What structural feature makes phospholipids amphipathic? They have a hydrophilic (polar) head and a hydrophobic (nonpolar) tail.

What are the two possible backbones for phospholipids? Phospholipids can have either a glycerol or a sphingosine backbone.

How do phospholipids arrange themselves in an aqueous environment? They form a lipid bilayer with polar heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.

What is the main function of phospholipids in cells? They are major components of cell membranes, forming the structural basis of the lipid bilayer.

What are glycerophospholipids also known as? Glycerophospholipids are also called phosphoglycerides.

What are the main components of a glycerophospholipid? A glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group extended with an amino alcohol head group.