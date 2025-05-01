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Glycerophospholipids quiz

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  • What structural feature makes phospholipids amphipathic?
    They have a hydrophilic (polar) head and a hydrophobic (nonpolar) tail.
  • What are the two possible backbones for phospholipids?
    Phospholipids can have either a glycerol or a sphingosine backbone.
  • How do phospholipids arrange themselves in an aqueous environment?
    They form a lipid bilayer with polar heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.
  • What is the main function of phospholipids in cells?
    They are major components of cell membranes, forming the structural basis of the lipid bilayer.
  • What are glycerophospholipids also known as?
    Glycerophospholipids are also called phosphoglycerides.
  • What are the main components of a glycerophospholipid?
    A glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group extended with an amino alcohol head group.
  • How are the fatty acids attached to the glycerol backbone in glycerophospholipids?
    They are attached through ester bonds.
  • On what basis are glycerophospholipids classified?
    They are classified based on the type of head group attached to the phosphate group.
  • What is the head group in cefillin?
    The head group in cefillin is ethanolamine.
  • What is the head group in lecithin?
    The head group in lecithin is choline.
  • What distinguishes the choline head group in lecithin from ethanolamine in cefillin?
    Choline has methyl groups instead of hydrogens attached to the nitrogen.
  • Can the fatty acid chains in glycerophospholipids be saturated or unsaturated?
    Yes, the fatty acid chains can be either saturated or unsaturated.
  • What is the most abundant type of lipid in cell membranes?
    Glycerophospholipids are the most abundant lipids in cell membranes.
  • What part of the glycerophospholipid determines its classification?
    The type of head group attached to the phosphate group determines its classification.
  • What is the role of the alcohol group in the head group of glycerophospholipids?
    The alcohol group bonds to the phosphate group, forming the head region of the molecule.