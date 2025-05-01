Back
Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that splits glucose into pyruvate, yielding a net gain of two ATP and two NADH without releasing carbon dioxide. Phase A The initial five reactions of glycolysis, requiring two ATP investment and including two irreversible phosphorylation steps. Phase B The final five reactions of glycolysis, generating four ATP and two NADH, and ending with the formation of pyruvate. ATP A molecule produced and consumed during glycolysis, serving as the main energy currency in cellular processes. NADH An energetic molecule generated in glycolysis, specifically in reaction 6, which carries electrons for further energy production. Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed in an irreversible reaction and serving as a key metabolic intermediate. Phosphorylation A chemical process in glycolysis where a phosphate group is added to a substrate, often using ATP, catalyzed by kinases. Isomerization A reaction type in glycolysis where a molecule is converted into its isomer, typically catalyzed by isomerases. Kinase An enzyme class in glycolysis responsible for transferring phosphate groups, crucial in both phosphorylation and dephosphorylation steps. Isomerase An enzyme that catalyzes the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, facilitating isomerization reactions in glycolysis. Dehydrogenase An enzyme that catalyzes oxidation reactions in glycolysis, notably producing NADH by transferring electrons. Aldolase An enzyme that catalyzes bond cleavage in glycolysis, splitting a six-carbon sugar into two three-carbon molecules. Enolase An enzyme that catalyzes dehydration reactions in glycolysis, removing water to form a high-energy intermediate. Mutase An enzyme that shifts a functional group within a molecule, such as moving a phosphate group to a different position in glycolysis. Irreversible Reaction A step in glycolysis that proceeds in only one direction, ensuring pathway commitment and regulation, such as reactions 1, 3, and 10.
Glycolysis Summary definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15