Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that splits glucose into pyruvate, yielding a net gain of two ATP and two NADH without releasing carbon dioxide.

Phase A The initial five reactions of glycolysis, requiring two ATP investment and including two irreversible phosphorylation steps.

Phase B The final five reactions of glycolysis, generating four ATP and two NADH, and ending with the formation of pyruvate.

ATP A molecule produced and consumed during glycolysis, serving as the main energy currency in cellular processes.

NADH An energetic molecule generated in glycolysis, specifically in reaction 6, which carries electrons for further energy production.

Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed in an irreversible reaction and serving as a key metabolic intermediate.