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Glycolysis Summary definitions

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  • Glycolysis
    A metabolic pathway that splits glucose into pyruvate, yielding a net gain of two ATP and two NADH without releasing carbon dioxide.
  • Phase A
    The initial five reactions of glycolysis, requiring two ATP investment and including two irreversible phosphorylation steps.
  • Phase B
    The final five reactions of glycolysis, generating four ATP and two NADH, and ending with the formation of pyruvate.
  • ATP
    A molecule produced and consumed during glycolysis, serving as the main energy currency in cellular processes.
  • NADH
    An energetic molecule generated in glycolysis, specifically in reaction 6, which carries electrons for further energy production.
  • Pyruvate
    The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed in an irreversible reaction and serving as a key metabolic intermediate.
  • Phosphorylation
    A chemical process in glycolysis where a phosphate group is added to a substrate, often using ATP, catalyzed by kinases.
  • Isomerization
    A reaction type in glycolysis where a molecule is converted into its isomer, typically catalyzed by isomerases.
  • Kinase
    An enzyme class in glycolysis responsible for transferring phosphate groups, crucial in both phosphorylation and dephosphorylation steps.
  • Isomerase
    An enzyme that catalyzes the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, facilitating isomerization reactions in glycolysis.
  • Dehydrogenase
    An enzyme that catalyzes oxidation reactions in glycolysis, notably producing NADH by transferring electrons.
  • Aldolase
    An enzyme that catalyzes bond cleavage in glycolysis, splitting a six-carbon sugar into two three-carbon molecules.
  • Enolase
    An enzyme that catalyzes dehydration reactions in glycolysis, removing water to form a high-energy intermediate.
  • Mutase
    An enzyme that shifts a functional group within a molecule, such as moving a phosphate group to a different position in glycolysis.
  • Irreversible Reaction
    A step in glycolysis that proceeds in only one direction, ensuring pathway commitment and regulation, such as reactions 1, 3, and 10.