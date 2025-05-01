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What is the net ATP gain from glycolysis? The net ATP gain is 2 ATP molecules, since 2 ATP are invested and 4 ATP are produced. How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis? Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose molecule. Does glycolysis release any carbon dioxide? No, glycolysis does not release any carbon dioxide. Which reactions in Phase A of glycolysis are irreversible? Reactions 1 and 3 in Phase A are irreversible. What is the main product of glycolysis? The main product is pyruvate, with 2 pyruvate molecules formed per glucose. What is the memory tool for remembering Phase A reactions? The memory tool is 'I irresponsibly ate 1 third of a pizza.' Which enzyme class catalyzes phosphorylation reactions in glycolysis? Kinases catalyze phosphorylation reactions, such as in reactions 1 and 3. What is the memory tool for Phase B reactions of glycolysis? The memory tool is 'green peas in a baked potato gratin.' Which reaction in glycolysis produces NADH? Reaction 6 produces NADH. Which reactions in glycolysis produce ATP? Reactions 7 and 10 produce ATP. What enzyme catalyzes oxidation reactions in glycolysis? Dehydrogenases catalyze oxidation reactions, such as in reaction 6. What enzyme catalyzes dephosphorylation reactions in glycolysis? Kinases catalyze dephosphorylation reactions, such as in reactions 7 and 10. Which enzyme catalyzes the bond cleavage in glycolysis? Aldolase catalyzes bond cleavage, specifically in reaction 4. Which enzyme catalyzes dehydration reactions in glycolysis? Enolase catalyzes dehydration reactions, such as in reaction 9. What is the significance of reaction 10 in glycolysis? Reaction 10 is irreversible and produces pyruvate and ATP.
Glycolysis Summary quiz
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