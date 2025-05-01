What is the net ATP gain from glycolysis? The net ATP gain is 2 ATP molecules, since 2 ATP are invested and 4 ATP are produced.

How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis? Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose molecule.

Does glycolysis release any carbon dioxide? No, glycolysis does not release any carbon dioxide.

Which reactions in Phase A of glycolysis are irreversible? Reactions 1 and 3 in Phase A are irreversible.

What is the main product of glycolysis? The main product is pyruvate, with 2 pyruvate molecules formed per glucose.

What is the memory tool for remembering Phase A reactions? The memory tool is 'I irresponsibly ate 1 third of a pizza.'