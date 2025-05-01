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Glycolysis Summary quiz

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  • What is the net ATP gain from glycolysis?
    The net ATP gain is 2 ATP molecules, since 2 ATP are invested and 4 ATP are produced.
  • How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis?
    Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose molecule.
  • Does glycolysis release any carbon dioxide?
    No, glycolysis does not release any carbon dioxide.
  • Which reactions in Phase A of glycolysis are irreversible?
    Reactions 1 and 3 in Phase A are irreversible.
  • What is the main product of glycolysis?
    The main product is pyruvate, with 2 pyruvate molecules formed per glucose.
  • What is the memory tool for remembering Phase A reactions?
    The memory tool is 'I irresponsibly ate 1 third of a pizza.'
  • Which enzyme class catalyzes phosphorylation reactions in glycolysis?
    Kinases catalyze phosphorylation reactions, such as in reactions 1 and 3.
  • What is the memory tool for Phase B reactions of glycolysis?
    The memory tool is 'green peas in a baked potato gratin.'
  • Which reaction in glycolysis produces NADH?
    Reaction 6 produces NADH.
  • Which reactions in glycolysis produce ATP?
    Reactions 7 and 10 produce ATP.
  • What enzyme catalyzes oxidation reactions in glycolysis?
    Dehydrogenases catalyze oxidation reactions, such as in reaction 6.
  • What enzyme catalyzes dephosphorylation reactions in glycolysis?
    Kinases catalyze dephosphorylation reactions, such as in reactions 7 and 10.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the bond cleavage in glycolysis?
    Aldolase catalyzes bond cleavage, specifically in reaction 4.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes dehydration reactions in glycolysis?
    Enolase catalyzes dehydration reactions, such as in reaction 9.
  • What is the significance of reaction 10 in glycolysis?
    Reaction 10 is irreversible and produces pyruvate and ATP.