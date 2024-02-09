Glycolysis Summary - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
How many NADH molecules are produced in phase B of glycolysis?
2
3
1
4
Write the names of the substrate and the product of reaction 3 of glycolysis.
Glucose and glucose-6-phosphate
Fructose-6-phosphate and fructose-1-phosphate
Fructose-1,6-bisphophate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate
Fructose-6-phosphate and fructose-1,6-bisphosphate
What is the name of the product of glycolysis reaction 9?
3-Phosphoglycerate
Phosphoenolpyruvate
2-Phosphoglycerate
Pyruvate
Which two steps of phase A of glycolysis utilize ATP as a coenzyme?
Reactions 2 and 3
Reactions 1 and 3
Reactions 4 and 5
Reactions 2 and 4
What is the name of the product when 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate loses a phosphate group?
Phosphoenolpyruvate
1-Phosphoglycerate
2-Phosphoglycerate
3-Phosphoglycerate
Which one of the following statements is incorrect about phase A of glycolysis?
Phosphorylation in reactions 1 and 3 requires ATP as the coenzyme.
Energy from ATP hydrolysis is required to cleave the C–C bond in reaction 4.
Except for the energy-consuming reactions 1 and 3, the other three reactions are reversible.
Isomerization of DHAP into G3P is reversible.
For each of the following reactions described below, identify a corresponding step of glycolysis.
a) ____ Phosphorylation of glucose to produce glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Formation of a hexose phosphate from a hexose.
c) ____ An oxidation reaction is catalyzed by glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase.
d) ____ Phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to produce fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
What compound is converted to phosphoenolpyruvate in glycolysis?
Pyruvate
1,3-Bisphosphoglycerate
2-Phosphoglycerate
Glucose-6-phosphate
What is the name of the product of the glycolysis reaction which produces NADH?
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate
3-Phosphoglycerate
2-Phosphoglycerate
1,3-Bisphosphoglycerate
Which reaction of glycolysis produces a hexose bisphosphate from a hexose phosphate?
1
6
3
2
Which reactions of the glycolysis pathway involve a phosphate transfer?
Reactions 1, 3, 7, and 10
Reactions 1, 6, 8, and 10
Reactions 1, 3, 7, and 9
Reactions 2, 3, 6, and 8
Which reaction of the glycolysis pathway is catalyzed by the enzyme pyruvate kinase?
Reaction 9
Reaction 10
Reaction 6
Reaction 7