Hydrohalogenation A reaction where one hydrogen and one halogen are added across a pi bond, converting alkenes or alkynes into alkyl halides.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, serving as a typical starting material in these reactions.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, requiring two equivalents of HX for complete reaction.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in double or triple bonds, targeted for addition in these transformations.

Halogen An element such as bromine or chlorine that attaches to a carbon atom during the reaction, forming part of the product.

Hydrogen An atom added to one of the double- or triple-bonded carbons during the process, following specific regioselectivity.