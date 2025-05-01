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Hydrohalogenation A reaction where one hydrogen and one halogen are added across a pi bond, converting alkenes or alkynes into alkyl halides. Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, serving as a typical starting material in these reactions. Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, requiring two equivalents of HX for complete reaction. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in double or triple bonds, targeted for addition in these transformations. Halogen An element such as bromine or chlorine that attaches to a carbon atom during the reaction, forming part of the product. Hydrogen An atom added to one of the double- or triple-bonded carbons during the process, following specific regioselectivity. Alkyl Halide The product formed when a hydrogen and a halogen are added to an alkene or alkyne, replacing a pi bond. Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that hydrogen attaches to the carbon with more hydrogens, while the halogen attaches to the one with fewer. Symmetrical Alkene A molecule where both double-bonded carbons have the same number of hydrogens, allowing non-selective addition. Non-symmetrical Alkene A molecule with double-bonded carbons having different numbers of hydrogens, requiring regioselective addition. Dihalide A compound formed when two halogen atoms are added to the same carbon in an alkyne after reaction with two equivalents of HX. Regioselectivity A preference for the addition of atoms to specific positions on a molecule, as dictated by Markovnikov's rule. HX A general formula representing a hydrogen halide, such as HBr or HCl, used as a reagent in these reactions.
Hydrohalogenation Reaction definitions
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Hydrohalogenation Reaction
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