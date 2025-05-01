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Hydrohalogenation Reaction definitions

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  • Hydrohalogenation
    A reaction where one hydrogen and one halogen are added across a pi bond, converting alkenes or alkynes into alkyl halides.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, serving as a typical starting material in these reactions.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, requiring two equivalents of HX for complete reaction.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond found in double or triple bonds, targeted for addition in these transformations.
  • Halogen
    An element such as bromine or chlorine that attaches to a carbon atom during the reaction, forming part of the product.
  • Hydrogen
    An atom added to one of the double- or triple-bonded carbons during the process, following specific regioselectivity.
  • Alkyl Halide
    The product formed when a hydrogen and a halogen are added to an alkene or alkyne, replacing a pi bond.
  • Markovnikov's Rule
    A guideline stating that hydrogen attaches to the carbon with more hydrogens, while the halogen attaches to the one with fewer.
  • Symmetrical Alkene
    A molecule where both double-bonded carbons have the same number of hydrogens, allowing non-selective addition.
  • Non-symmetrical Alkene
    A molecule with double-bonded carbons having different numbers of hydrogens, requiring regioselective addition.
  • Dihalide
    A compound formed when two halogen atoms are added to the same carbon in an alkyne after reaction with two equivalents of HX.
  • Regioselectivity
    A preference for the addition of atoms to specific positions on a molecule, as dictated by Markovnikov's rule.
  • HX
    A general formula representing a hydrogen halide, such as HBr or HCl, used as a reagent in these reactions.