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What is added to a pi bond in a hydrohalogenation reaction? One hydrogen atom and one halogen atom (bromine or chlorine) are added to a pi bond. What type of product is formed from a hydrohalogenation reaction? An alkyl halide is formed as the product. In a symmetrical alkene, how is the addition of hydrogen and halogen determined? The hydrogen and halogen can add to either of the double-bonded carbons without preference. What rule is used to determine the addition pattern in non-symmetrical alkenes or alkynes? Markovnikov's rule is used to determine the addition pattern. According to Markovnikov's rule, to which carbon does the hydrogen atom add? The hydrogen atom adds to the carbon with more hydrogens already attached. According to Markovnikov's rule, to which carbon does the halogen atom add? The halogen atom adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogens. What is the general reactant and reagent in a hydrohalogenation reaction? The reactant is an alkene or alkyne, and the reagent is HX (where X is a halogen). How many moles of HX are required to fully react with an alkyne? Two moles of HX are required because an alkyne has two pi bonds. What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkyne? The product is called a dihalide. Where do both halogen atoms add in the hydrohalogenation of an alkyne? Both halogen atoms add to the same carbon that had fewer hydrogens. What determines whether you need to use Markovnikov's rule in a hydrohalogenation reaction? You use Markovnikov's rule if the double or triple bonded carbons have a different number of hydrogens. What is the main difference in product formation between symmetrical and non-symmetrical alkenes in hydrohalogenation? Symmetrical alkenes can form products with the halogen on either carbon, while non-symmetrical alkenes follow Markovnikov's rule for product formation. What is the initial reactant structure in a hydrohalogenation reaction? The initial reactant is an alkene or alkyne with a pi bond. What is the final product structure after hydrohalogenation of an alkene? The final product is an alkyl halide with the halogen and hydrogen added across the former double bond. Why do alkynes require two additions of HX in hydrohalogenation? Alkynes have two pi bonds, so two moles of HX are needed to fully saturate the molecule and form a dihalide.
Hydrohalogenation Reaction quiz
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