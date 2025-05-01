What is added to a pi bond in a hydrohalogenation reaction? One hydrogen atom and one halogen atom (bromine or chlorine) are added to a pi bond.

What type of product is formed from a hydrohalogenation reaction? An alkyl halide is formed as the product.

In a symmetrical alkene, how is the addition of hydrogen and halogen determined? The hydrogen and halogen can add to either of the double-bonded carbons without preference.

What rule is used to determine the addition pattern in non-symmetrical alkenes or alkynes? Markovnikov's rule is used to determine the addition pattern.

According to Markovnikov's rule, to which carbon does the hydrogen atom add? The hydrogen atom adds to the carbon with more hydrogens already attached.

According to Markovnikov's rule, to which carbon does the halogen atom add? The halogen atom adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogens.