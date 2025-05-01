What elements are carbohydrates composed of? Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

What functional group are carbohydrates rich in? Carbohydrates are rich in hydroxyl (OH) groups.

What is the general formula for monosaccharides? The general formula for monosaccharides is CH2O, where n is 3 or greater.

What is the primary source of energy for living organisms? Monosaccharides are the primary source of energy for living organisms.

What are the two possible structures for monosaccharides? Monosaccharides can exist as straight chains or rings.

What is an aldose sugar? An aldose sugar is a monosaccharide with an aldehyde group.