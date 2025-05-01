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What elements are carbohydrates composed of? Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. What functional group are carbohydrates rich in? Carbohydrates are rich in hydroxyl (OH) groups. What is the general formula for monosaccharides? The general formula for monosaccharides is CH2O, where n is 3 or greater. What is the primary source of energy for living organisms? Monosaccharides are the primary source of energy for living organisms. What are the two possible structures for monosaccharides? Monosaccharides can exist as straight chains or rings. What is an aldose sugar? An aldose sugar is a monosaccharide with an aldehyde group. What is a ketose sugar? A ketose sugar is a monosaccharide with a ketone group. How do you start naming a monosaccharide based on its functional group? You start with 'Aldo' for an aldehyde group or 'Keto' for a ketone group. What numerical prefix is used for a monosaccharide with five carbons? The prefix 'pent' is used for five carbons. What suffix is used for naming monosaccharides? The suffix 'ose' is used for naming monosaccharides. How do you determine the generic name for a monosaccharide? Combine the functional group prefix, the numerical prefix for carbons, and 'ose' at the end. What is the generic name for a ketone sugar with five carbons? The generic name is ketopentose. What does the 'carb' in carbohydrate refer to? 'Carb' refers to carbon in the molecule. What does the 'hydrate' in carbohydrate refer to? 'Hydrate' refers to water, indicating the presence of hydrogen and oxygen. How do you number the carbons in a monosaccharide for naming? Number from the end closest to the carbonyl carbon.
Intro to Carbohydrates quiz
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Intro to Carbohydrates
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