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Intro to Carbohydrates quiz

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  • What elements are carbohydrates composed of?
    Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What functional group are carbohydrates rich in?
    Carbohydrates are rich in hydroxyl (OH) groups.
  • What is the general formula for monosaccharides?
    The general formula for monosaccharides is CH2O, where n is 3 or greater.
  • What is the primary source of energy for living organisms?
    Monosaccharides are the primary source of energy for living organisms.
  • What are the two possible structures for monosaccharides?
    Monosaccharides can exist as straight chains or rings.
  • What is an aldose sugar?
    An aldose sugar is a monosaccharide with an aldehyde group.
  • What is a ketose sugar?
    A ketose sugar is a monosaccharide with a ketone group.
  • How do you start naming a monosaccharide based on its functional group?
    You start with 'Aldo' for an aldehyde group or 'Keto' for a ketone group.
  • What numerical prefix is used for a monosaccharide with five carbons?
    The prefix 'pent' is used for five carbons.
  • What suffix is used for naming monosaccharides?
    The suffix 'ose' is used for naming monosaccharides.
  • How do you determine the generic name for a monosaccharide?
    Combine the functional group prefix, the numerical prefix for carbons, and 'ose' at the end.
  • What is the generic name for a ketone sugar with five carbons?
    The generic name is ketopentose.
  • What does the 'carb' in carbohydrate refer to?
    'Carb' refers to carbon in the molecule.
  • What does the 'hydrate' in carbohydrate refer to?
    'Hydrate' refers to water, indicating the presence of hydrogen and oxygen.
  • How do you number the carbons in a monosaccharide for naming?
    Number from the end closest to the carbonyl carbon.