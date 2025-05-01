Carbohydrate Molecule made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, rich in hydroxyl groups, and serves as a main energy source for living things.

Monosaccharide Simplest form of carbohydrate with the general formula CH2O, existing as straight chains or rings.

Hydroxyl Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, commonly found attached to carbon atoms in sugars.

Aldose Sugar containing an aldehyde group, where a carbonyl is bonded to a hydrogen at the end of the molecule.

Ketose Sugar containing a ketone group, where a carbonyl is bonded to two carbons within the molecule.

Carbonyl Group Functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, present in both aldehydes and ketones.