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Carbohydrate Molecule made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, rich in hydroxyl groups, and serves as a main energy source for living things. Monosaccharide Simplest form of carbohydrate with the general formula CH2O, existing as straight chains or rings. Hydroxyl Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, commonly found attached to carbon atoms in sugars. Aldose Sugar containing an aldehyde group, where a carbonyl is bonded to a hydrogen at the end of the molecule. Ketose Sugar containing a ketone group, where a carbonyl is bonded to two carbons within the molecule. Carbonyl Group Functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, present in both aldehydes and ketones. Generic Name Naming system for sugars based on functional group, number of carbons, and the suffix 'ose.' Numerical Prefix Term used to indicate the number of carbon atoms in a monosaccharide, such as tri-, tetra-, pent-, hex-, or hept-. Pentose Monosaccharide containing five carbon atoms, identified by the prefix 'pent.' Ring Structure Cyclic form that monosaccharides can adopt, as opposed to a straight-chain arrangement. Straight Chain Linear arrangement of atoms in a monosaccharide, as opposed to a cyclic form. Functional Group Specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as aldehyde or ketone in sugars. Suffix 'ose' Ending used in carbohydrate nomenclature to indicate a sugar molecule. Primary Energy Source Role of monosaccharides in providing immediate fuel for metabolic processes in living organisms.
Intro to Carbohydrates definitions
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Intro to Carbohydrates
20. Carbohydrates
7 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Classification of Carbohydrates
20. Carbohydrates
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
20. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest
20. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest
20. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Ernest