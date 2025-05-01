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Citric Acid Cycle A cyclic metabolic pathway central to energy production, oxidizing Acetyl groups to generate high-energy molecules for cellular processes. Krebs Cycle An alternative name for the Citric Acid Cycle, highlighting its discovery and role in cellular respiration. TCA Cycle Another term for the Citric Acid Cycle, emphasizing its involvement with tricarboxylic acids during metabolism. Acetyl CoA A key molecule formed from food breakdown, delivering Acetyl groups into the Citric Acid Cycle for oxidation. ATP A high-energy molecule produced during the cycle, serving as the main energy currency for cellular activities. NADH An electron carrier generated in the cycle, later used in the Electron Transport Chain to drive ATP synthesis. FADH2 A reduced coenzyme produced in the cycle, contributing electrons to the Electron Transport Chain for energy production. Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes that use electrons from NADH and FADH2 to generate additional ATP. Citrate The first product formed when Acetyl CoA combines with Oxaloacetate, initiating the Citric Acid Cycle. Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule that reacts with Acetyl CoA to start the cycle and is regenerated at the end. Succinyl CoA An intermediate formed during the cycle, produced from citrate through isomerization and oxidation steps. Food Catabolism The multi-stage breakdown of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids into smaller units for energy extraction. Isomerization A chemical process within the cycle that rearranges molecules, facilitating subsequent oxidation reactions. Oxidation A reaction type in the cycle where electrons are removed from substrates, aiding in energy molecule production. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water to break chemical bonds, playing a role in regenerating Oxaloacetate during the cycle.
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle definitions
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Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
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