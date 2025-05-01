Citric Acid Cycle A cyclic metabolic pathway central to energy production, oxidizing Acetyl groups to generate high-energy molecules for cellular processes.

Krebs Cycle An alternative name for the Citric Acid Cycle, highlighting its discovery and role in cellular respiration.

TCA Cycle Another term for the Citric Acid Cycle, emphasizing its involvement with tricarboxylic acids during metabolism.

Acetyl CoA A key molecule formed from food breakdown, delivering Acetyl groups into the Citric Acid Cycle for oxidation.

ATP A high-energy molecule produced during the cycle, serving as the main energy currency for cellular activities.

NADH An electron carrier generated in the cycle, later used in the Electron Transport Chain to drive ATP synthesis.