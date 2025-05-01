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What are the other names for the Citric Acid Cycle? The Citric Acid Cycle is also known as the Krebs Cycle and the TCA Cycle. What is the main function of the Citric Acid Cycle? Its main function is to oxidize the Acetyl group of Acetyl CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2. What are the four stages of food catabolism? The four stages are digestion, breakdown into basic units, formation of Acetyl CoA, and entry into the Citric Acid Cycle. What molecules are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle? ATP, NADH, and FADH2 are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle. What happens to NADH and FADH2 after the Citric Acid Cycle? They are utilized in the Electron Transport Chain (ETC) to produce additional ATP. What is the first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle? The first phase is citrate formation, where Acetyl CoA reacts with Oxaloacetate to form citrate. What is the second phase of the Citric Acid Cycle called? The second phase is Succinyl CoA formation, involving isomerization and oxidation reactions. What is produced during the conversion of citrate to Succinyl CoA? NADH and carbon dioxide are produced during this conversion. What is the third phase of the Citric Acid Cycle? The third phase is oxaloacetate regeneration, converting Succinyl CoA back to Oxaloacetate. What energy molecules are generated during oxaloacetate regeneration? NADH, FADH2, and some ATP are generated during this phase. What is the starting molecule for the Citric Acid Cycle? The starting molecule is Acetyl CoA. What does Acetyl CoA react with to begin the Citric Acid Cycle? Acetyl CoA reacts with Oxaloacetate to form citrate. What is the role of the Electron Transport Chain in cellular respiration? The ETC uses NADH and FADH2 to produce ATP. What are the basic units formed from digestion of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids? Amino acids, monosaccharides, and fatty acids are formed. Why is the Citric Acid Cycle considered a cyclic metabolic pathway? Because it regenerates oxaloacetate at the end, allowing the cycle to repeat.
Intro to Citric Acid Cycle quiz
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Intro to Citric Acid Cycle
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