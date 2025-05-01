What are the other names for the Citric Acid Cycle? The Citric Acid Cycle is also known as the Krebs Cycle and the TCA Cycle.

What is the main function of the Citric Acid Cycle? Its main function is to oxidize the Acetyl group of Acetyl CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2.

What are the four stages of food catabolism? The four stages are digestion, breakdown into basic units, formation of Acetyl CoA, and entry into the Citric Acid Cycle.

What molecules are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle? ATP, NADH, and FADH2 are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle.

What happens to NADH and FADH2 after the Citric Acid Cycle? They are utilized in the Electron Transport Chain (ETC) to produce additional ATP.

What is the first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle? The first phase is citrate formation, where Acetyl CoA reacts with Oxaloacetate to form citrate.