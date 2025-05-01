Dehydrogenases A group of oxidoreductases that require coenzymes to catalyze redox reactions, especially in metabolic pathways.

Oxidoreductases Enzymes that facilitate electron transfer in redox reactions, often using coenzymes for activity.

Coenzymes Non-protein molecules essential for enzyme activity, often acting as carriers in metabolic reactions.

ATP A molecule with adenine, ribose, and three phosphates, serving as a universal energy currency in cells.

NAD+ A coenzyme with adenosine diphosphate, CH2 group, ribosugar, and nicotinamide, crucial for redox reactions.

FAD A coenzyme containing adenosine diphosphate, ribitol, and flavin, involved in electron transfer.