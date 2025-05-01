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Intro to Coenzymes definitions

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  • Dehydrogenases
    A group of oxidoreductases that require coenzymes to catalyze redox reactions, especially in metabolic pathways.
  • Oxidoreductases
    Enzymes that facilitate electron transfer in redox reactions, often using coenzymes for activity.
  • Coenzymes
    Non-protein molecules essential for enzyme activity, often acting as carriers in metabolic reactions.
  • ATP
    A molecule with adenine, ribose, and three phosphates, serving as a universal energy currency in cells.
  • NAD+
    A coenzyme with adenosine diphosphate, CH2 group, ribosugar, and nicotinamide, crucial for redox reactions.
  • FAD
    A coenzyme containing adenosine diphosphate, ribitol, and flavin, involved in electron transfer.
  • Coenzyme A
    A molecule with adenosine diphosphate, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol, vital for acyl group transfer.
  • Adenosine Diphosphate
    A core structural component found in several coenzymes, consisting of adenosine and two phosphate groups.
  • Nicotinamide
    A nitrogen-containing portion of NAD+ responsible for accepting electrons during redox reactions.
  • Ribose
    A five-carbon sugar present in ATP and other coenzymes, forming part of their backbone.
  • Ribitol
    An alcohol component of FAD, linking adenosine diphosphate to flavin.
  • Flavin
    A chemical group in FAD that participates in electron transfer during metabolic reactions.
  • Pantothenic Acid
    A vitamin-derived component of Coenzyme A, essential for acyl group activation.
  • Aminoethanethiol
    A sulfur-containing group in Coenzyme A, providing a reactive site for acyl group attachment.
  • Citric Acid Cycle
    A central metabolic pathway where coenzymes like NAD+ and FAD play key roles in energy production.