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Dehydrogenases A group of oxidoreductases that require coenzymes to catalyze redox reactions, especially in metabolic pathways. Oxidoreductases Enzymes that facilitate electron transfer in redox reactions, often using coenzymes for activity. Coenzymes Non-protein molecules essential for enzyme activity, often acting as carriers in metabolic reactions. ATP A molecule with adenine, ribose, and three phosphates, serving as a universal energy currency in cells. NAD+ A coenzyme with adenosine diphosphate, CH2 group, ribosugar, and nicotinamide, crucial for redox reactions. FAD A coenzyme containing adenosine diphosphate, ribitol, and flavin, involved in electron transfer. Coenzyme A A molecule with adenosine diphosphate, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol, vital for acyl group transfer. Adenosine Diphosphate A core structural component found in several coenzymes, consisting of adenosine and two phosphate groups. Nicotinamide A nitrogen-containing portion of NAD+ responsible for accepting electrons during redox reactions. Ribose A five-carbon sugar present in ATP and other coenzymes, forming part of their backbone. Ribitol An alcohol component of FAD, linking adenosine diphosphate to flavin. Flavin A chemical group in FAD that participates in electron transfer during metabolic reactions. Pantothenic Acid A vitamin-derived component of Coenzyme A, essential for acyl group activation. Aminoethanethiol A sulfur-containing group in Coenzyme A, providing a reactive site for acyl group attachment. Citric Acid Cycle A central metabolic pathway where coenzymes like NAD+ and FAD play key roles in energy production.
Intro to Coenzymes definitions
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Intro to Coenzymes
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