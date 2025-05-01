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Intro to Coenzymes quiz

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  • What subclass of enzymes are dehydrogenases part of?
    Dehydrogenases are a subclass of oxidoreductases.
  • What do dehydrogenases require to become active?
    Dehydrogenases require coenzymes to become active.
  • What are the three components of ATP?
    ATP is composed of an adenine nitrogenous base, a ribose sugar, and three phosphates.
  • What is the ADP portion found in many coenzymes?
    The ADP portion stands for adenosine diphosphate and is a common structural component in several coenzymes.
  • What unique group does NAD+ contain after the ADP portion?
    NAD+ contains a CH2 group, a ribosugar, and a nicotinamide nitrogen portion after the ADP portion.
  • What are the three main components of FAD?
    FAD is made up of adenosine diphosphate, ribitol (an alcohol), and flavin.
  • What are the three main components of Coenzyme A?
    Coenzyme A contains adenosine diphosphate, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol.
  • In which metabolic cycle are NAD+ and FAD especially important?
    NAD+ and FAD are especially important in the Citric Acid Cycle.
  • What is produced from NAD+ and FAD during food catabolism?
    NADH and FADH2 are produced from NAD+ and FAD during food catabolism.
  • Where do redox reactions typically occur on coenzymes?
    Redox reactions typically occur at the unique groups attached to the ADP portion of coenzymes.
  • Which coenzymes have structures that are considered too complex for core study?
    The structures of vitamin B12 coenzyme and coenzyme Q are considered too complex for core study.
  • Why is it important to know about coenzymes B12 and Q even if their structures are not detailed?
    It is important because they are also common and significant types of coenzymes in biological reactions.
  • What is the function of coenzymes in dehydrogenase-catalyzed reactions?
    Coenzymes function as essential participants in redox reactions catalyzed by dehydrogenases.
  • What color is used to highlight the sites of redox reactions on coenzymes in diagrams?
    A mustard color is used to highlight the sites of redox reactions on coenzymes.
  • What is the significance of the unique groups attached to the ADP portion in coenzymes?
    The unique groups determine the specific function and site of redox activity for each coenzyme.