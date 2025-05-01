What subclass of enzymes are dehydrogenases part of? Dehydrogenases are a subclass of oxidoreductases.

What do dehydrogenases require to become active? Dehydrogenases require coenzymes to become active.

What are the three components of ATP? ATP is composed of an adenine nitrogenous base, a ribose sugar, and three phosphates.

What is the ADP portion found in many coenzymes? The ADP portion stands for adenosine diphosphate and is a common structural component in several coenzymes.

What unique group does NAD+ contain after the ADP portion? NAD+ contains a CH2 group, a ribosugar, and a nicotinamide nitrogen portion after the ADP portion.

What are the three main components of FAD? FAD is made up of adenosine diphosphate, ribitol (an alcohol), and flavin.