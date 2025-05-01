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What subclass of enzymes are dehydrogenases part of? Dehydrogenases are a subclass of oxidoreductases. What do dehydrogenases require to become active? Dehydrogenases require coenzymes to become active. What are the three components of ATP? ATP is composed of an adenine nitrogenous base, a ribose sugar, and three phosphates. What is the ADP portion found in many coenzymes? The ADP portion stands for adenosine diphosphate and is a common structural component in several coenzymes. What unique group does NAD+ contain after the ADP portion? NAD+ contains a CH2 group, a ribosugar, and a nicotinamide nitrogen portion after the ADP portion. What are the three main components of FAD? FAD is made up of adenosine diphosphate, ribitol (an alcohol), and flavin. What are the three main components of Coenzyme A? Coenzyme A contains adenosine diphosphate, pantothenic acid, and aminoethanethiol. In which metabolic cycle are NAD+ and FAD especially important? NAD+ and FAD are especially important in the Citric Acid Cycle. What is produced from NAD+ and FAD during food catabolism? NADH and FADH2 are produced from NAD+ and FAD during food catabolism. Where do redox reactions typically occur on coenzymes? Redox reactions typically occur at the unique groups attached to the ADP portion of coenzymes. Which coenzymes have structures that are considered too complex for core study? The structures of vitamin B12 coenzyme and coenzyme Q are considered too complex for core study. Why is it important to know about coenzymes B12 and Q even if their structures are not detailed? It is important because they are also common and significant types of coenzymes in biological reactions. What is the function of coenzymes in dehydrogenase-catalyzed reactions? Coenzymes function as essential participants in redox reactions catalyzed by dehydrogenases. What color is used to highlight the sites of redox reactions on coenzymes in diagrams? A mustard color is used to highlight the sites of redox reactions on coenzymes. What is the significance of the unique groups attached to the ADP portion in coenzymes? The unique groups determine the specific function and site of redox activity for each coenzyme.
Intro to Coenzymes quiz
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