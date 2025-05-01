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Cofactor A non-peptide molecule, either inorganic or organic, covalently bonded to an enzyme and essential for its catalytic function. Coenzyme An organic molecule, often containing carbon, that serves as a cofactor and assists enzymes in catalysis. Metallic Ion An inorganic ion, such as magnesium, that acts as a cofactor to help enzymes perform catalytic reactions. Apoenzyme An inactive enzyme form lacking its required cofactor, unable to catalyze reactions until activation. Holoenzyme An active enzyme form resulting from the binding of a cofactor to an apoenzyme, enabling catalysis. Enzyme Activation The process where a cofactor binds to an apoenzyme, converting it into its active form capable of catalysis. Active Site A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, its shape often optimized by cofactor attachment. Substrate A molecule that interacts with an enzyme's active site, undergoing transformation during a catalytic reaction. Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary structure formed when a substrate fits into an enzyme's active site, enabling the reaction. Catalytic Activity The ability of an enzyme, often requiring a cofactor, to accelerate chemical reactions. Inorganic Cofactor A non-carbon-containing molecule, typically a metal ion, that assists enzymes in catalysis. Organic Cofactor A carbon-containing molecule, also known as a coenzyme, required for enzyme activation.
Intro to Cofactors definitions
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Intro to Cofactors
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