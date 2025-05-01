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What is a cofactor in the context of enzymes? A cofactor is a non-peptide molecule covalently bonded to an enzyme that is essential for its catalytic activity. What are the two main types of cofactors? Cofactors can be inorganic (such as metallic ions) or organic (called coenzymes). What is an inorganic cofactor? An inorganic cofactor is a metallic ion, like a magnesium ion. What is an organic cofactor called? An organic cofactor is called a coenzyme. What is an apoenzyme? An apoenzyme is the inactive form of an enzyme, lacking its necessary cofactor. What is a holoenzyme? A holoenzyme is the active form of an enzyme, which includes its cofactor. How does a cofactor activate an enzyme? A cofactor attaches to the apoenzyme, converting it into a holoenzyme and activating the enzyme. What happens to the substrate binding when a cofactor is present? The substrate fits better into the enzyme's active site when the cofactor is present, facilitating binding. What is formed when an enzyme and substrate bind together? When an enzyme and substrate bind, they form an enzyme-substrate complex. Do all enzymes require cofactors to function? No, only some enzymes require cofactors to become active and catalyze reactions. What is the role of a cofactor in enzyme catalysis? A cofactor is essential for the catalytic activity of certain enzymes. How does the presence of a cofactor affect the enzyme's active site? The cofactor changes the enzyme's active site so the substrate can fit and bind more effectively. What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme? A coenzyme is a type of organic cofactor, while cofactors can be either inorganic or organic. What is the initial state of an enzyme that requires a cofactor? The initial state is the inactive apoenzyme, which becomes active upon cofactor binding. Why is the enzyme-substrate complex important? The enzyme-substrate complex is necessary for the enzyme to catalyze a chemical reaction.
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