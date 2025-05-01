What is a cofactor in the context of enzymes? A cofactor is a non-peptide molecule covalently bonded to an enzyme that is essential for its catalytic activity.

What are the two main types of cofactors? Cofactors can be inorganic (such as metallic ions) or organic (called coenzymes).

What is an inorganic cofactor? An inorganic cofactor is a metallic ion, like a magnesium ion.

What is an organic cofactor called? An organic cofactor is called a coenzyme.

What is an apoenzyme? An apoenzyme is the inactive form of an enzyme, lacking its necessary cofactor.

What is a holoenzyme? A holoenzyme is the active form of an enzyme, which includes its cofactor.