21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Intro to Cofactors
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Intro to Cofactors Concept 1
Intro to Cofactors Example 1
Indicate which of the following conditions represents an active enzyme.
I. An enzyme after its release of Cu (I) ion used for catalytic activity.
II. A polypeptide chain that is biologically functional.
III. An enzyme that binds to organic factor in the form of Vitamin B2.
IV. None of the following
A
IV only
B
I and II
C
II and III
D
I, II and III
