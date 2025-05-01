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Intro to Gluconeogenesis definitions

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  • Gluconeogenesis
    An anabolic liver process synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, especially active during fasting or low carbohydrate intake.
  • Glucose
    A primary energy molecule essential for brain function, produced from carbohydrates or synthesized when dietary intake is insufficient.
  • Non-carbohydrate Sources
    Molecules like lactate, amino acids, and glycerol that can be converted into glucose when dietary carbohydrates are scarce.
  • Liver
    The main organ where anabolic synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors occurs during gluconeogenesis.
  • Anabolism
    A set of energy-consuming reactions that build larger molecules, such as glucose, from smaller precursors.
  • Lactate
    A non-carbohydrate molecule that can be converted into pyruvate, serving as a precursor for glucose synthesis.
  • Amino Acids
    Building blocks of proteins that can be transformed into pyruvate, contributing to glucose formation during fasting.
  • Pyruvate
    A central metabolic intermediate formed from lactate or amino acids, which can be converted into DHAP in gluconeogenesis.
  • Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
    A metabolic intermediate, abbreviated as DHAP, formed from pyruvate or glycerol, leading to glucose synthesis.
  • Glycerol
    A non-carbohydrate precursor derived from fats, converted into DHAP and then used for glucose production.
  • Glycolysis
    A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate through ten reactions, some of which are irreversible.
  • Irreversible Reactions
    Specific steps in glycolysis that cannot proceed in reverse, requiring alternative enzymes in gluconeogenesis.
  • Enzymes
    Biological catalysts that facilitate metabolic reactions, including those that bypass irreversible glycolytic steps in gluconeogenesis.
  • Blood Glucose Levels
    The concentration of glucose in the bloodstream, which regulates the activity of gluconeogenic enzymes.