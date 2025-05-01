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Gluconeogenesis An anabolic liver process synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, especially active during fasting or low carbohydrate intake. Glucose A primary energy molecule essential for brain function, produced from carbohydrates or synthesized when dietary intake is insufficient. Non-carbohydrate Sources Molecules like lactate, amino acids, and glycerol that can be converted into glucose when dietary carbohydrates are scarce. Liver The main organ where anabolic synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors occurs during gluconeogenesis. Anabolism A set of energy-consuming reactions that build larger molecules, such as glucose, from smaller precursors. Lactate A non-carbohydrate molecule that can be converted into pyruvate, serving as a precursor for glucose synthesis. Amino Acids Building blocks of proteins that can be transformed into pyruvate, contributing to glucose formation during fasting. Pyruvate A central metabolic intermediate formed from lactate or amino acids, which can be converted into DHAP in gluconeogenesis. Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate A metabolic intermediate, abbreviated as DHAP, formed from pyruvate or glycerol, leading to glucose synthesis. Glycerol A non-carbohydrate precursor derived from fats, converted into DHAP and then used for glucose production. Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate through ten reactions, some of which are irreversible. Irreversible Reactions Specific steps in glycolysis that cannot proceed in reverse, requiring alternative enzymes in gluconeogenesis. Enzymes Biological catalysts that facilitate metabolic reactions, including those that bypass irreversible glycolytic steps in gluconeogenesis. Blood Glucose Levels The concentration of glucose in the bloodstream, which regulates the activity of gluconeogenic enzymes.
Intro to Gluconeogenesis definitions
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