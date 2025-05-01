Gluconeogenesis An anabolic liver process synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, especially active during fasting or low carbohydrate intake.

Glucose A primary energy molecule essential for brain function, produced from carbohydrates or synthesized when dietary intake is insufficient.

Non-carbohydrate Sources Molecules like lactate, amino acids, and glycerol that can be converted into glucose when dietary carbohydrates are scarce.

Liver The main organ where anabolic synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors occurs during gluconeogenesis.

Anabolism A set of energy-consuming reactions that build larger molecules, such as glucose, from smaller precursors.

Lactate A non-carbohydrate molecule that can be converted into pyruvate, serving as a precursor for glucose synthesis.